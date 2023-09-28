Rihanna has loyalty to one 90 Day Fiancé couple! Fan favorite, Yara Zaya shared that the singer and fashion mogul slid into her direct messages.

"I realized it, I was jumping and I couldn't breathe, 'Oh my gosh!'" Yara told ET's Melicia Johnson during the 10-year anniversary celebration of the franchise in New York City on Tuesday. "I messaged her to tell her congratulations when she was pregnant, OK? And she messaged me back and say, you're such a good mom and I wish I could be good mama like you."

"It was the sweetest message ever," Yara's husband, Jovi Dufren, mused.

Yara admitted that her nerves got the best of her, and it took two days for her to reply to the "Where Have You Been" singer -- who recently welcomed her second child with A$AP Rocky.

"I would type and delete and type and delete and type and delete," she admitted. "I was so excited. My heart dropped to my knees, that was good enough."

Yara told ET that she was able to get out a "thank you," but can't remember anything else she said to the superstar.

Unlike Rihanna and Rocky, Yara and Jovi aren't quite ready to welcome their second child. The pair worked on their relationship during this season of Last Resort, and one of their biggest obstacles was agreeing on a timeline for giving their daughter, Mylah, a sibling.

Today, they are happy to report they have come to an agreement.

"We decided on the Last Resort that we were gonna visit the situation when our daughter is four, which is a year from now," Jovi said. "We'll see then. Hopefully she's ready. I hope we can both be ready for that moment when it comes."

For now, Mylah keeps them busy with her larger than life personality.

"She is something else. She's funny," Jovi said of their daughter.

"Ours. Strong personality. Get what she wants. I mean, she's our child so I cannot blame her for that," Yara added.

"You know what’s the first thing she says when we pick her up from school? 'I wanna go shopping and I want to go to the restaurant,'" Jovi shared.

"Could I even blame her? I teach her that. What can I do," Yara added.

Yara and Jovi aren't the only stars of the 90 Day universe who have eyes on them. During the same celebration, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda -- who appeared on the recent season Before the 90 Days -- shared that Drake had some comments about their relationship after watching the show.

"Actually I didn't see it myself but some of my followers on Instagram were telling me that Drake, he was describing myself like he was traumatized after watching me," Jasmine told ET.

"He was traumatized after watching one of our clips," Gino added.

"And I feel so sorry. I don't mean to traumatize anyone but yes. Apparently he enjoys the show and he watches 90 Day Fiancé," Jasmine continued.

Gino added, "Yeah we were shocked to see that Drake commented on our video like, yay! Alright."

