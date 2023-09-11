Angela is grossing out her fellow 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode, Angela isn't shy about the sex toy a sex educator gave to her and Michael to help them with intimacy issues while he's stuck in Nigeria waiting for his visa to be approved, and chases a horrified Yara around with it.

In the hilarious clip, Angela is having a poolside conversation with Yara and Kalani, when her toy -- which Michael controls through a Wi-Fi connection -- starts buzzing suddenly. She yells and pulls it out of her bikini, screaming, "It's Michael's penis!"

"He's thinking of me!" she shouts, as Kalani and Yara scream and laugh.

Angela then gets up and chases Yara around with the toy. Angela eventually stops when she's out of breath, noting, "You're lucky I'm an old lady."

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

While Yara and Angela are clearly getting along now, this wasn't always the case. The two memorably got into an intense confrontation at a previous tell-all special. ET spoke to Angela ahead of this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort and she shared that she came away from the couples retreat with a better understanding of Yara and that the Ukrainian native had "one hell of a personality" and ended up touching her heart. She also said that she's always loved Yara's husband, Jovi.

