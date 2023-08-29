Angela and Michael are discovering new ways to keep their connection alive while not being able to be physically together in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort. In the clip, Angela and Michael meet with a sex educator, and warning, it's NSFW.

The couple is presented with a toy that Angela can put on her body and Michael could use an app to control the device. Angela can't stop giggling, telling cameras, "I didn't even know you could do that s**t remotely." Michael adds, "I do think the idea is quite interesting. And I'll be able to pleasure her from long distance and I think I'll like that. I'll make her happy as well."

The sex educator explains that this would be a way for them to be physical with one another while he remains in Nigeria awaiting his visa to be approved, which could help reconnect the two after they've drifted apart. As they test it out, Michael is clearly into it as Angela comments with a laugh, "Oh, he's liking it! Well, I see you're coming out your shell, that's a good thing!"

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

ET spoke to Angela ahead of this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort and she shared where her and Michael's marriage stood after she caught him cheating on her with a woman on Instagram. The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff features past couples in the franchise who have reached breaking points undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with their relationships.

"I am in love with him, but you know, love don’t keep a person together," she said. "You both have to come to an understanding and this journey we've been on it just went explosive each season and you cannot script nothing like this. This is real-life people and I'm just one that’s not ashamed to show you."

She also noted how lonely she was going into the experience, with Michael having to participate only virtually while all the other couples were present together.

"At least he was there, you know, but at the end what really got me at the end of the night when everybody got to go home or into the hotels with their partners or at least beside their partners, I didn't," she shared. "That's when the trouble really came because I've had everybody's husbands on my back porch and all the women getting their beauty sleep. I’m like, what the hell's going on here?"

"I can't even worry about my own relationship because I'm turning into Mee-maw now," she joked. "You know, I finally had to put a stop to it and say hey, get your friggin' husbands, I'm trying to work on my relationship, my husband."

Angela said Michael also got jealous of her spending time with other men, and she envied the other couples to an extent.

"It was sad and I didn't let the couples know a lot, I did say a little bit about it because they would fight and argue and I'm like, you people don't get it," she said. "Y'all are together, y'all can fix this is you want it -- we're apart and we're trying to fix it, you know? ... At night it was very, very very hard for me. It was very lonely, it was."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT: