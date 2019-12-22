'90 Day Fiance': Angela Is in 'Shock' After Michael's Visa Gets Denied

90 Day Fiance couple Angela and Michael received some bad news on Sunday's new episode.

Angela, 54, and Michael, 30, have been anxiously awaiting for Michael's K-1 visa to get approved so that he could move to Georgia from Nigeria. However, Michael reveals in a FaceTime call to Angela that his visa got denied and breaks down in tears.

While Angela is also devastated, she says she's a "fighter" and that she won't give up on Michael coming to America. Angela is upset at the news, noting that she pays taxes and that she has more than proven to the government that her relationship with Michael is the real deal.

"I've already been to Nigeria twice .... what more do they need, a porno?" she asks.

Meanwhile, back in Lagos, Michael meets up with his friends and gets into a fight after one of his friends, Ade, calls Angela "trashy." In the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Michael's friends and Angela didn't get along, and at one point, Angela threw a drink at them. Still, Michael is fiercely protective over Angela, and knocks the glasses off Ade's face as well as the drink out of his hand when he called her trashy.

Later, Michael calms down and tells his friends that his visa to come to America was denied but that he truly loves Angela and that he's not using her to come to America. Meanwhile, his friends are still not a fan of Angela and tell TLC cameras that they feel he is making a mistake when it comes to his relationship with Angela.

During last week's episode, Angela said that if Michael couldn't come to America, they were "done" since she couldn't realistically do a long distance relationship. Michael also got a rude awakening from new American friends he made in Lagos who told him that life in Georgia was going to be a lot harder than he thought, and that it wasn't realistic for Angela to have a baby at her age even though having a child is important to Michael and his family.

