When it comes to the status of longtime 90 Day Fiancé couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's marriage, it's complicated. ET's Rachel Smith sat down with Angela to talk about the two starring in the franchise's latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, and she opened up about their on-again, off-again relationship that was rocked by a cheating scandal last year.

Angela and Michael, who have a 22-year age difference, have been together since 2018 after connecting online. 90 Day Fiancé cameras captured her visits to Nigeria to visit him over the years, where her hot temper frequently got the best of her. Still, despite all their issues, they got married in Nigeria in 2020. But Michael has had trouble getting his visa approved to come to America and on the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that aired in December, Angela discovered he was cheating on her with a woman he met on Instagram.

Despite some of her fellow cast members calling Michael a scammer in the tell-all that aired in January, Angela told ET she is still legally married to Michael.

"I am in love with him, but you know, love don’t keep a person together," she said of their current relationship status. "You both have to come to an understanding and this journey we've been on it just went explosive each season and you can not script nothing like this. This is real-life people and I'm just one that’s not ashamed to show you."

Angela said viewers will have to tune in to 90 Day: The Last Resort to see if she stays married to Michael, which premieres Aug. 18. The show features 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached breaking points undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with their relationships. In a tease, she brings divorce papers and Michael participates virtually as he still can't leave Nigeria due to visa issues.

"This is serious to me, like, this is like to me the last resort," she stressed. "I'm getting older, and if he is making me think he's playing with me or if he really is using me to come to someone else, well, you better do some changing because if you don't ... listen, I can love you from a distance and I'm gonna move on because I think I waited long enough for him to change. If you want me to change and be the nice Mee-maw and the boring Mee-maw then do the right thing, but then again I'm a crazy b**ch when I don’t get my way because I have to have my way."

Angela explained to ET why she continues to stay with Michael after his explosive cheating scandal. During the tell-all, Michael revealed the shocking depth of his affair with another American woman. He messaged her telling her he was just using Angela to get to the United States and he told the other woman that he loved her.

"I'm older and wiser," Angela noted. "You know if you would've done that to me 10 years ago, five years ago -- well six, you know, before Michael -- I would've left quick. But, the distance people don't understand. Michael's an a**, OK? He's a man, he's an a**, he's a freakin' a**, but, he’s my a**."

"And I just do a lot of b**ching and I do give him credit even when he's right or wrong, like when he's wrong," she added. "What people don't know about Michael, he's very stubborn. Like, they see the niceness though when Michael's mad. That's what happened with the cheating. He'll carry it on in the rudest ... make me madder, make me meaner."

Angela told ET that although she is still married to Michael, she hasn't decided if she's going to stay with him. She also noted that she isn't going to wait for his visa to get approved forever.

"If I choose to stay with him -- I haven't made up my mind yet -- if I choose to stay, if he don't get this visa, I think it's just best I let him go and let him make his own family over there, you know?" she said. "God knows I'm not gonna live in Nigeria. I'm a spoiled American, I like my water on when I want it, I like my lights. They go through hell over there. They do. I give it to them. I'm raised different, I'm raised a spoiled American, and I acknowledge it and I say it and I can't. Two weeks is hard to stay over there enough for me and then plus I got the grandkids so if this doesn't work, that's our last thing. If he don't get the visa, there's no alternative but me to move over there."

But, she is determined to see his visa approval process through to the very end.

"I will wait until the decision, absolutely," she said. "Even if I stay married or not, I'm gonna wait this decision out whether we stay together or not. I'm gonna see why they denied me so much or why they approved me. I put money into this, I'm an American paying citizen, taxpayer and I want to know why. Why has it took so long because sometimes I think that if he would've been here sooner we wouldn't be sitting here and all this, you know, we would've worked out our stuff living together."

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Aug. 14 on TLC.

