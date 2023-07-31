Jasmine definitely isn't shy about her and Gino's bedroom activities. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine gives incredibly NSFW details about her and Gino's experience during a romantic getaway in Boquete.

Jasmine and Gino have gone through a lot of ups and downs during his visit to Panama this season before she plans to marry him and move to Michigan on a K-1 visa. They visited a therapist, and they're both committed to doing more to work on their relationship. One big issue Jasmine has always had is that she isn't satisfied with Gino in the bedroom. However, in this clip Jasmine happily tells cameras all about their escapades during their getaway -- where things got adventurous.

Watch at your own risk.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to Jasmine about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and she talked about her and Gino's intimacy issues.

"Maybe that's the reason why I'm moody all the time. I need some protein and some meat," she joked. "Well, I can just tell you this, girl. We're still having some bed issues, maybe not the same as before. But you know, to me intimacy is -- and I do believe that for most couples it's not the most important -- but it is one of the most important parts, because that's what made you see your partner as your partner not just like, as a roommate or as a friend or as a colleague at work. You know, intimacy actually changes the dynamic. You need to be intimate with that person, and sex has always been an issue for Gino and I in one way or the other."

Jasmine also revealed his reaction to her being on OnlyFans and addressed possibly cheating on him. Watch the video below for more.

'90 Day Fiancé': Jasmine Shares What Gino Thinks of Her Being on OnlyFans (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Refuses to Get an Immigration Lawyer for Jasmine

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Gino Suspects Jasmine Is Cheating (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Is Stunned by Jasmine Asking Him to Get a Will

Related Gallery