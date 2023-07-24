Jasmine and Gino obviously have a lot to figure out before they get married. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino and Jasmine get into yet another intense argument concerning their future. Jasmine wants Gino to get an immigration lawyer to accelerate the process of her moving to Michigan from Panama, but he refuses.

In the clip, the couple gets into a public argument while shopping for a birthday present for her sister, Liz. Jasmine is getting impatient about how long the visa process is taking and says they need a lawyer, while Gino insists that they don't. He then tells Jasmine that if she wants an immigration lawyer, then she should pay for it.

"I knew that it was all about the money," Jasmine says. "So, am I waste of money?"

Gino tells cameras that he's frustrated that Jasmine thinks she needs an attorney, especially given that his ex-wife is from Brazil and he brought her to the United States on a K-1 visa and had no issues. He also isn't happy that she's trying to force him to upgrade her engagement ring -- which memorably cost him $270 -- while they're out shopping for her sister.

"I feel like Jasmine's kind of manipulating me by trying to convince me to buy her a ring right now and that's not what I came here for," he tells cameras.

In a rare moment, he actually stands up to Jasmine.

"You do not tell me what to do," he tells her. "I'm the one that did all the paperwork. I'm the one that took hours figuring out how to fill everything out. I am the one who did everything. I know what's going on. You are clueless. You have no clue what's going on."

When Jasmine calls him a "jerk," he says that she needs to adjust her attitude or they're going to have "huge problems." He says she can buy her own engagement ring because he isn't going to. After he walks out, Jasmine cries.

"He knows that this K-1 visa topic is super sensitive to me," she tells cameras. "Twelve months for me, waiting, living in limbo, and it shatters my heart to know that Gino is not willing to spend the money that he has on something as important as paying for an immigration lawyer to try to accelerate the process of me getting a K-1 visa and finally being together."

"I'm sick of trying my best and I'm sick of tired of that jerk," she continues. "I feel like I mean nothing to him."

