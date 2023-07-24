'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Refuses to Get an Immigration Lawyer for Jasmine (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Refuses to Get Jasmine an Immigration Lawy…
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Rachel Leviss Spotted for First Time Since L…
Ariana Grande Dating 'Wicked' Co-Star Ethan Slater After Dalton …
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
Bethenny Frankel Calls on Reality Stars to Stop Shooting Shows (…
Britney Spears Says 'a Lot of Therapy' Went Into Writing Tell-Al…
Jason Aldean Reacts to Backlash Over 'Try That in a Small Town's…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
How Gisele Bündchen and Kanye West Feel About Tom Brady and Kim …
Watch Anne Hathaway Laugh Uncontrollably with Jon Stewart
Watch Selena Gomez Sing a Katy Perry Classic
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s 1-Year-Old Son Asher…
Inside 'Barbie's Set, the Pink Shortage, Margot's Favorite and M…
'Sister Wives': 7 Moments Christine Brown Proved She's the Queen…
‘Impeachment’ Star Beanie Feldstein Talks Monica Lewinsky: What …
James Kennedy Reacts to Being Called No.1 Guy in ‘Vanderpump Rul…
'The View’ Co-Hosts Mourn Longtime Producer Bill Geddie, Dead at…
Taylor Lautner Gets Emotional Praising Ex Taylor Swift on Stage …
Jasmine and Gino obviously have a lot to figure out before they get married. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino and Jasmine get into yet another intense argument concerning their future. Jasmine wants Gino to get an immigration lawyer to accelerate the process of her moving to Michigan from Panama, but he refuses.
In the clip, the couple gets into a public argument while shopping for a birthday present for her sister, Liz. Jasmine is getting impatient about how long the visa process is taking and says they need a lawyer, while Gino insists that they don't. He then tells Jasmine that if she wants an immigration lawyer, then she should pay for it.
"I knew that it was all about the money," Jasmine says. "So, am I waste of money?"
Gino tells cameras that he's frustrated that Jasmine thinks she needs an attorney, especially given that his ex-wife is from Brazil and he brought her to the United States on a K-1 visa and had no issues. He also isn't happy that she's trying to force him to upgrade her engagement ring -- which memorably cost him $270 -- while they're out shopping for her sister.
"I feel like Jasmine's kind of manipulating me by trying to convince me to buy her a ring right now and that's not what I came here for," he tells cameras.
In a rare moment, he actually stands up to Jasmine.
"You do not tell me what to do," he tells her. "I'm the one that did all the paperwork. I'm the one that took hours figuring out how to fill everything out. I am the one who did everything. I know what's going on. You are clueless. You have no clue what's going on."
When Jasmine calls him a "jerk," he says that she needs to adjust her attitude or they're going to have "huge problems." He says she can buy her own engagement ring because he isn't going to. After he walks out, Jasmine cries.
"He knows that this K-1 visa topic is super sensitive to me," she tells cameras. "Twelve months for me, waiting, living in limbo, and it shatters my heart to know that Gino is not willing to spend the money that he has on something as important as paying for an immigration lawyer to try to accelerate the process of me getting a K-1 visa and finally being together."
"I'm sick of trying my best and I'm sick of tired of that jerk," she continues. "I feel like I mean nothing to him."
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Gino Suspects Jasmine Is Cheating (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Is Stunned by Jasmine Asking Him to Get a Will
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Jasmine Calls Off Engagement to Gino