ET can exclusively reveal that 90 Day Fiancé's latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, will feature two well-known couples in the franchise -- Kalani and Asuelu, as well as Molly and Kelly.
Premiering on Aug. 14, the new spinoff will follow five past 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached the breaking point in their relationships undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with the relationship. Joining the couples is a team of professionals who will help them actively deal with issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities and more will ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.
90 Day Fiancé fans are very familiar with Kalani and Asuelu's relationship struggles over the past few years after meeting one another when Kalani visited Samoa. According to TLC, the two arrive at the resort in a state of relationship crisis. As they navigate their trust issues, huge revelations come to light. The couple will try to reconnect through therapy and move past their indiscretions not only for themselves, but for the sake of their two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy.
Meanwhile, TLC shares that Molly and Kelly -- who connected online and got together on 90 Day: The Single Life -- have reached a point where they struggle to communicate. After a few short months of living together in Georgia, Molly and Kelly separated and are questioning if they really know each other at all. They will actively work together to try to rekindle the romance.
ET previously announced three other couples joining 90 Day: The Last Resort -- Big Ed and Liz, Jovi and Yara, and Angela and Michael. 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
