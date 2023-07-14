'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed and Liz, Yara and Jovi to Appear on '90 Day: The Last Resort' (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal that 90 Day Fiancé's latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, will feature two well-known couples -- Big Ed and Liz, as well as Jovi and Yara.
Premiering on Aug. 14, the new spinoff will follow five past 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached the breaking point in their relationships undergoing a couples retreat to determine if they want to continue on with the relationship. Joining the couples is a team of professionals who will help them actively deal with issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities and more will ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.
Big Ed and Liz's appearance on the new spinoff is sure to be controversial given their amount of breakups and their 28-year age difference. According to TLC, Big Ed and Liz have found themselves in a cycle of make ups and break ups for the last two years. With dwindling trust and fear the other is looking for a way out, they are hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life, which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding. More indiscretions will possibly derail their efforts to plan for the future.
Meanwhile, TLC shares that Jovi and Yara are very much in love with an undeniable attraction for one another, but over time, resentment has grown and created an emotional divide. At the resort, they discover there is discord between them as they can't seem to agree on what they want for their future. They also both have secrets they are holding onto. During the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all special that aired in January, Yara broke down after telling Jovi she wasn't ready to have a second child.
90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
