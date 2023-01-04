'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Big Ed's Ex Rose Pulls Out the Receipts and Exposes His Lie (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed’s Ex Rose Exposes Him for His Alleged Li…
New Year’s Eve 2022: ET Breaks Down the Best Countdowns to 2023
Barbara Walters, Legendary Broadcaster, Dead at 93
Jeremy Renner Health Update Following His New Year’s Snow Plowin…
Skip Bayless Emotionally Speaks Out Following Damar Hamlin Comme…
James Corden's Staff Feels ‘Bittersweet’ After His Late-Night Ex…
Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child!
'Celebrity Big Brother’: Lamar Odom Hoped Khloe Kardashian Would…
'Sister Wives': Christine Addresses Dating and Reveals Shocking …
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Traveling Together During Hol…
'Yellowstone': Josh Lucas on Playing Young Kevin Costner and Sea…
Julia Roberts Discovers Shocking Celebrity Relative on 'Finding …
Todd Chrisley Believes There's 'Signs' the World Is Ending While…
Cheryl Burke Speaks Out About History of Abuse and Reveals Why S…
Watch 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Passionate Poem Read…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle's…
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Dating After His Split From Ch…
'Big Brother's Alyssa Lopez Claps Back at Hater Shaming Her for …
Big Ed gets caught in a big lie in this exclusive clip from part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special airing on Sunday on TLC. In the clip, Ed's ex-fiancée, Rose, tells his current fiancée, Liz, that Ed has tried to contact her again despite him previously denying it.
Part one of this season's tell-all ended with Ed being evasive when asked if he has tried to contact Rose and Liz revealing that she caught him on an Asian dating website. In this clip, Rose says Ed has been continuously asking her to video chat with him. Still, Ed says he hasn't spoken to Rose. Rose bluntly says this isn't true and shares a screenshot she took of his message. In the message -- which Liz reads out loud -- Ed tells Rose she looks "amazing" and says he wants to go to the Philippines to see if she was open to meeting up. Ed, however, shows no remorse after being caught in the lie.
"Liz, sit down, Jesus Christ," he says once it's clear that he wasn't being truthful about his recent interaction with Rose.
When Liz calls him out that he lied, he dismissively responds, "Me no speak English."
Ed's fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members are clearly on Liz's side, with Kim calling out Ed for treating it like a joke. But Liz appears more defeated than angry.
"I'm tired of all the lies," she says when asked how she's feeling.
Part two of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? special airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé': Liz Reveals She Caught Big Ed on an Asian Dating App
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Angela Walks Out After Usman Calls Her a Pig
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Reveals That Bilal Controls Her Money