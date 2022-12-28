'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Shaeeda Reveals That Bilal Has Total Control of Her Money (Exclusive)
Shaeeda is confiding in fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Yara about her issues with her husband, Bilal. In this exclusive clip from part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special airing on Sunday, Shaeeda tells Yara that Bilal controls all of their finances and refuses to get a joint bank account, which infuriates Yara.
90 Day Fiancé viewers have accused Bilal of being controlling and manipulative in the past, and in the clip, Shaeeda tells Yara during a shopping trip that she has to ask Bilal for everything until she gets her own business up and running. She had to shut down her yoga business in Trinidad and Tobago when she moved to America to be with Bilal.
"He leaves me totally out of finances," she tells Yara. "I don't know how much money he makes."
Shaeeda then shares that when she suggested they get a joint back account since they're married and they want to go into business together, he immediately refused. Yara is appalled and insists it's not normal for him to hide his finances from her.
"This is pissing me off, you know why? You're sharing the bed together, and like, what, he doesn't trust you with his bank account?" Yara asks. "That's really crazy to me. That's a big thing to hide, you know? Like, when you're hiding your bank account, you basically hide anything."
Shaeeda is in turn now worried because she doesn't know what Bilal is doing with his money and has no access to any of it. Yara tells cameras that for all Shaeeda knows, Bilal could be buying plane tickets for other women and she would totally be unaware.
"I'm realizing that I need to stand my ground and start speaking up for myself," Shaeeda tells cameras. "So I'm looking forward to this tell-all."
Part one of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
