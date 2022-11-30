'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Says She'll Leave Bilal If He Doesn't Want to Have a Baby in 9 Months (Exclusive)
Shaeeda is giving Bilal an ultimatum when it comes to wanting to have children with her. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda talks to her friend, Eutris, about Bilal continuing to put off having children and says she is giving him a deadline.
Shaeeda, who's 37, has been eager to be a mom since marrying 42-year-old Bilal, but Bilal -- who already has two kids with his ex-wife -- has resisted. When Eutris suggests that she "forget" to take her birth control pills, Shaeeda says Bilal uses male contraception. A shocked Eutris tells her that means he does not want to have children with her at any cost. Shaeeda says she is giving her husband an ultimatum that if he doesn't want a baby in nine months, "there can be no Bilal and Shai." When Eutris bluntly asks her if she had to choose between her marriage and having a baby, which one would she choose, Shaeeda says she would choose having a child.
Eutris, who is definitely not a fan of Bilal, tells cameras that Shaeeda needs to stick up for herself.
"If she's not pregnant in nine months, she just needs to go -- leave him," she says bluntly.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
ET spoke to Bilal and Shaeeda in August, when they candidly talked about their family plans. Watch the video below for more.
