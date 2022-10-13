'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Receives Upsetting News About Her Chances of Getting Pregnant (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Gets Upsetting News About Her Chances f…
Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt: The Latest in Their Legal Battles
Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Dead at 23
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
Anne Heche's Son Homer Can Oversee Her Estate For Now Amid Battl…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Anne Heche's Memoir Sets Release Date as Family Fights Over Her …
Charlie Puth on His Upcoming Self-Titled Album and Dream Collabo…
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Taking Digs at Her Style Ami…
Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Read Kelly Ripa’s Book: A Look Their Re…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never…
Jamie Lee Curtis Details Why the ‘RHOBH’ Trailer Made Her So Ups…
Yolanda Hadid Reveals How ‘RHOBH’ Took a Toll on Her Mental Heal…
Leah Messer's Fiancé Jaylan Mobley's Heartwarming Reason for Con…
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Call it Quits After 2 Years of Marr…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Had Tumor Removed From Her Face
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Over Heartfelt Performance on Season 22 Pr…
Tom Brady Is ‘Extremely Hurt’ and Hopes to Reconcile With Gisele…
Shaeeda and Bilal are at a major crossroads when it comes to deciding when to have a child together. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda and Bilal visit their fertility doctor, who tells her news she doesn't want to hear about her chances of having a natural childbirth.
Shaeeda, 37, wants to have a child with Bilal before she's 40 and even put it in their prenup before she agreed to sign it. But Bilal -- who is 43 and already has two kids with his ex-wife -- wants to wait a couple more years. Not surprisingly, this has been a major issue between the two and before their visit to the doctor, Bilal still insists she's rushing things.
"I do think still, kind of putting the cart before the horse maybe a little bit because there hasn't been any issues, thank God," he says. "And just some of the things she's told me about her and her family, like, pretty fertile."
But it looks like Bilal now doesn't have a choice but to bump up his timeline when it comes to having a baby with Shaeeda. The doctor tells them that their test came back, and that her ovarian reserve is low.
"This is not a predictor that you can get pregnant, it just means that, hey, time is of the essence when it comes to getting things going if we want to have a natural childbirth spontaneously," he tells the shocked couple.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
ET spoke with Bilal and Shaeeda in August, and the couple responded to criticism that he's manipulative and a narcissist. Watch the video below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé': Bilal's Ex Threatens to Get Physical With Shaeeda
'90 Day Fiancé's Bilal and Shaeeda Respond to Intense Criticism of Him
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda Shades Bilal for Not Getting Her Pregnant