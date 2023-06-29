90 Day Fiancé couple Edward "Big Ed" Brown and his on-again, off-again fiancée, Liz Woods' relationship is still going strong!

On Wednesday, Liz took to her Instagram Story to share a few pictures and give her man a shout-out, after he helped make her daughter's 10th birthday special.

"Late post, but a moment applaud this man. You helped me make my daughter's double digit birthday special," she wrote. "You created a craft table to keep all the kiddos entertained."

Liz Woods/Instagram

Liz's message was written over a picture of Ed and a few of the kids from the party at a table designed like Wednesday Addams' dorm room window -- hinting that the party was themed after the Netflix show.

Liz shared another post, showing off her daughter dressed like Jenna Ortega's character in a black dress as she posed by her gifts.

Liz Woods/Instagram

"Thank you to all our friends & family who helped us celebrate this little miss a whole month late," she wrote over the picture.

In a sweet family moment, Liz shared a picture of Ed standing next to her daughter while she blows out the candles on her cake. Putting their love on display, Liz shared another photo of her and Ed posing with the birthday girl.

Liz Woods/Instagram

Ed and Liz's relationship drama played out on the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. At the time of filming, the couple was engaged, but ended their engagement following the tell-all special when Liz confronted Ed about exchanging messages with his ex-fiancée, Rose, and attempting to meet up with her in the Philippines, lying about being on Asian dating apps, and previously breaking up with her eight times. Liz left the tell-all taping alone, after revealing that Ed left her in New York to travel back home to California.

In the months since the drama played out on TV, the couple has taken to Instagram to hint they are back together. After months of not appearing on his IG feed, Liz and Ed appeared together in a date night selfie.

Last month, Ed took to his respective Instagram to celebrate Liz on her birthday.

"Liz what a ride it has been you give my life purpose and meaning and stress lol but I love you to the moon and back happy 31 my baby..! #bigedandliz #happybirthday #love #90dayfiance #goatyoga #biged #90dayfiancé," he wrote next to a series of pictures and videos from their relationship.

