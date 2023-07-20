'90 Day Fiancé' Star 'Big' Ed Brown and Liz Woods Have Moved in Together Again After Broken Engagement
'90 Day Fiancé's Edward "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods are back at it again with the relationship milestones!
The popular couple is currently living together -- once again -- after their tumultuous split during last season's Happily Ever After. In a since-deleted Instagram post shared by one of the couple's mutual friends, Ed holds the camera up to capture a selfie during the first party in their new space.
In the selfie, which was also shared on Ed's account, the reality star holds the camera as a group of his friends and Liz pose in the background.
In June, Ed and Liz put their love on display during a birthday celebration for Liz's 10-year-old daughter.
Liz took to her Instagram Story to share a few pictures and give her man a shout-out, after he helped make her daughter's 10th birthday special.
"Late post, but a moment to applaud this man. You helped me make my daughter's double digit birthday special," she wrote. "You created a craft table to keep all the kiddos entertained."
Ed and Liz's relationship drama played out on the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. At the time of filming, the couple was engaged, but ended their engagement following the tell-all special when Liz confronted Ed about exchanging messages with his ex-fiancée, Rose, and attempting to meet up with her in the Philippines, lying about being on Asian dating apps, and previously breaking up with her eight times. Liz left the tell-all taping alone, after revealing that Ed left her in New York to travel back home to California.
Fans are going to have the chance to see the couple back together and working on their love when they appear on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Earlier this month, ET exclusively confirmed that the couple will join four other couples for the latest installment of the franchise which will see the couples work with professionals to hash out their issues and ultimately decide if they want to move forward with their relationships.
