90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik don't get along with every member of the franchise. The couple appeared on Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's podcast, When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany, from PodcastOne on Monday, and got candid about who they're not big fans of.

When asked who was their least favorite couple on the franchise and who they don't get along with, Loren immediately called out Big Ed.

"I loathe, loathe him," she said. "He's so insecure, but not at the same time. Just not a fan and I think everybody's well aware of it."

She also revealed that she has a longtime beef with Chantel Everett, whom she claimed blocked her on Instagram for no reason. Alexei jumped in and said Loren didn't like Chantel as well as her now ex, Pedro Jimeno.

"We met them at a tell-all and she was training to be a nurse and I have Tourette syndrome and she was like, 'Your disease,' and I'm like, 'I am not contagious, honey,'" Loren recalled.

Alexei joked, "Since then, she wouldn't let go."

As for who Loren and Alexei do like, Loren said she relates the most to Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet and that she's very friendly with them. Jax then brought up controversial cast member Angela Deem, whom he says he and Brittany hung out with one night when they met up at a hotel. He called her an "interesting character" but noted that she was extremely nice, and Loren said Angela actually had "such a big heart."

"She's definitely someone you want on your side," she said. "But I'm so terrified of her at the same time, you know what I mean?"

Alexei chimed in, "She's special, that's all."

ET previously spoke to Loren and Alexei about her Tourette's and she talked about being so open about it on 90 Day Fiancé.

"Somebody told me I was their hero and I was kind of taken aback by that," she shared. "I'm a regular girl, I have a platform, and I opened up about it selfishly to help me, because it really did help me, and I thought if it might help one person then I did the right thing. But I never expected to be called a hero ... I didn't know what to expect because I didn't realize how many people it truly affected. ... But now I talk about it more and I'm very comfortable in my own skin."

