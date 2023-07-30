Sheila faced an unimaginable tragedy on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Just one day after her family met David, her mother died the next morning unexpectedly.

David traveled to the Philippines to meet his online girlfriend, Sheila. When he visited her home, he was heartbroken at the rundown conditions. His meeting with the family was also awkward given that they felt uncomfortable because he was deaf despite David hiring an ASL translator. On Sunday's episode, Sheila shared that just one day after her family met David, her mom fell down near the stairs -- the unstable and narrow set of stairs Sheila had warned David about when he first entered her home -- because it wasn't nailed properly and gave out. The accident happened around 5 a.m. so nobody knew because everyone was asleep. When they woke up, they found her lying downstairs.

"It happened unexpectedly," Sheila told cameras. "David and my mom just met. Then all of a sudden she's gone."

David said he was in complete shock and didn't know what to do. He asked her if she and her 12-year-old son, Jhonreil, wanted to stay at the hotel with him, but she said she had to stay with her mom's body for 24 hours as is custom in the Philippines or it's considered bad luck.

David noted, "This is one of the most overwhelming things that I have ever experienced. I can sense that it's a very sad time for Sheila. She needs to spend time with her family to grieve."

Sheila said she was tired, but couldn't spend time with David since she had a responsibility to be with her mom and he needed rest. She also wanted to be alone, so he stayed by himself at the hotel for a few nights. Later, David was overwhelmed while attending her mother's wake, which included a parade through the streets.

"I mean, it's really throwing me off," he admitted. "I don't understand it."

"I feel so out of place," he added. "Sheila has so much to deal with. The last thing I want is to be a burden on her now."

Meanwhile, Sheila was still processing the stunning loss of her mom. She eventually returned to David's hotel, but said it was hard for her to focus on both her mother's death and David.

"David is really supporting, but I'm worried I cannot give him the love that he expects," she said. "I need time to grieve."

RELATED CONTENT:

‘90 Day Fiancé’: David’s Awkward and Heartbreaking First Meeting With Sheila’s Family This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé': David Has Heartbreaking Meeting With Sheila's Family

'90 Day: The Last Resort': Kalani & Asuelu, Molly & Kelly to Return

'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Refuses to Get an Immigration Lawyer for Jasmine

Related Gallery