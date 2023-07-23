David meeting with Sheila's family in the Philippines definitely did not go as planned. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sheila showed David her home for the first time and he also met her parents and son. David was not only stunned at the run-down conditions of Sheila's home, but him meeting her family was incredibly awkward given that he's deaf and they felt uncomfortable.

Sheila, 31, and David, 42, connected online, and she is also deaf but uses a hearing aid and can speak. The two have had trouble communicating as she doesn't know much sign language and this is the only way he can communicate. David hired an interpreter who knows ASL so that his first meeting with Sheila's family would go as smoothly as possible, but Sheila became jealous of the interpreter, Aimee, who was young and unmarried. She said she would prefer a male ASL interpreter. Sheila later burst into tears while talking to cameras, noting she was jealous when Aimee and David would look at each other and communicate through ASL.

"I don't know why he's choosing the young one," she said. "I'm afraid. What if David want to go with her? Not me."

But Sheila said she couldn't share how she was feeling with David since she didn't want to fight with him. When they finally reached her house in the Philippines, David was take aback at the conditions. The house had no bathroom or running water, but there was sewage water running everywhere. David noted that it smelled like feces and urine and that it was "awful," and that it broke his heart that Sheila was living this way. Sheila previously admitted to cameras that she was nervous for David to see her home and meet her family since they were "poor" and she didn't want to scare him away or have him think she was using him for money.

Upon seeing the dilapidated house, David said he was "overwhelmed" and had a lot of questions and concerns. Still, he said his number one priority was meeting her family, especially her 12-year-old son, Jhonreil. Unfortunately, the meeting was awkward given that her family didn't feel comfortable talking to him since he's deaf, even though Aimee was there to interpret. Sheila's dad, Simplicio, said he didn't know if he felt it was OK that he was deaf, considering he didn't know him.

"It's just really difficult to talk to him," he said.

Meanwhile, Jhonreil was polite to David and happily accepted David's gift to him, which was a toy pinball machine. But after thanking him for the gift and saying it was OK that he was deaf, Jhonreil said he didn't have anything else to say to him. He eventually just went to bed and took his toy with him.

"Tonight was a big disappointment because I want David to like my family but they're acting strange because he's deaf," Sheila said. "I hope David will propose to me before the end of his trip, but if he doesn't connect with my parents and son, I'm worried he could have second doubts."

On his end, David said the meeting was awkward but hoped for a better day tomorrow. He also noted that he felt Sheila was ashamed at her living conditions.

"I get why she would be," he said. "It doesn't change anything, but I get why. Sheila should have more faith in me and told me more about her life and culture. It's important she trusts me because we're in this together."

