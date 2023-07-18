'90 Day Fiancé': Brandan and Mary Finally Meet and Share Their First Kiss (Exclusive)
Brandan and Mary are finally meeting after obsessively video chatting with one another 24 hours a day. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Brandan arrives in the Philippines from Oregon and has an emotional meeting with Mary at the airport.
Brandan and Mary are completely obsessed with one another, to the point where their extreme jealousy over one another has brought about concerning consequences like her dropping out of college and him losing jobs. The two even got into a huge fight while he was flying to the Philippines after Mary got irrationally jealous that he was sitting next to a random woman on the plane -- even though he had no control over who he sat next to. But the two clearly got over the fight judging by this clip. Brandan and Mary share a huge hug and Mary breaks down in tears as they kiss.
"When I finally see Brandan I'm overwhelmed with emotions," she tells cameras. "Like, butterflies in my stomach. So, even though my grandfather and my brother told me that I'm not allowed to kiss him, I don't care about it anymore because I want to and I need to."
As her brother awkwardly stands by as Brandan and Mary kiss, Mary also admits to cameras that it's a little bit "awkward and weird" since Brandan is her first kiss and she doesn't know how to kiss.
"She's actually a really good kisser," Brandan says. "Finally being together, it's like fireworks in my body."
Mary says, "I feel like I'm dreaming."
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
Watch the video below for more on Brandan and Mary's obsessive relationship.
