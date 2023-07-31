Holly and Wayne are not off to a great start in South Africa. On Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Wayne brutally criticized the way Holly dresses, offending her to the point where she broke down in tears.

Holly and Wayne met on a Jehovah's Witnesses dating site and got engaged just three days after her first visit to South Africa from Utah. She decided to move there to be with him, but safety is a big concern for her as his house has been broken into on multiple occasions and on one occasion, the robber shot his dog. But on Sunday's episode, another big issue between the couple was raised -- Wayne not approving of the way Holly dresses. Wayne said the reason he was concerned was because he felt Holly's short dresses might invite violence. Wayne was immediately bothered by Holly's dress at the airport and wanted to take her shopping for more "modest" clothes.

"When you dress like that in South Africa with short dresses and short minis, guys are just going to get completely the wrong picture of you, and Holly could potentially put herself in danger," he told cameras. "She's used to her culture where they don't care how you dress. But in South Africa, you sort of get targeted, so if Holly wants to stay safe in South Africa she's definitely going to change the way she dresses."

However, Holly insisted that while she could see where Wayne was coming from, she had her own style and was very particular about the way she looked.

"The thing with moving to a foreign country, you've given up so much and you don't want to lose your identity," she said. "So when someone doesn't like your clothes and tries to change stuff about you, it's really hard because you don't want to lose any part of yourself because you've already given enough."

Wayne said the dresses Holly already owned were too short and disapproved of nearly all the dresses she picked out at the store. Holly's mom, Judy -- who's staying with the couple for a few months much to Wayne's disappointment -- awkwardly looked on and tried to stop him from getting rid of all her choices. Wayne said his intention wasn't for Holly to dress like a nun, but he didn't want people to think she was single or "a prostitute." Not surprisingly, Holly was offended and said she was trying to meet him in the middle, but he took it too far. Wayne attempted to backtrack, but the damage was done.

"I'm being respectful of you, I think you should be respectful back," she told him. "But 'prostitute' was a bit much."

Holly burst into tears in the fitting room in front of her mother.

"I'm really shocked," she told cameras. "I'm being a good sport and then he says people would probably think I was a prostitute with my clothing. I've given up everything I have to be with this person. I put everything on the line and like, I really felt betrayed."

