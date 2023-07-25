Daniele's friends have some questions for Yohan. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Yohan and Daniele make their return to the franchise after going through some serious issues last season, and it's clear they still have some big things to figure out about their future.

During the tell-all that ran in May, Yohan insisted he was done with Daniele after he felt she crossed the line when she insisted on maintaining a friendship with her ex, Taylen. Daniele in turn accused him of wanting a traditional housewife, yet he didn't provide for them financially, insisting that he didn't even contribute 50-50 when it came to their bills. In this clip, the talk once again centers on what Yohan plans to do to make a living given Daniele quit her teaching job in New York City to move to the Dominican Republic to be with Yohan. Yohan no longer works at the hotel where he met Daniele and he says his butcher shop business fell through because the owner needed the space back for an office. But he has other projects, like wanting to open up his own gym. Daniele says ideally they would work together -- she would teach yoga while he trains people.

"Yohan still has a lot to learn about how to run a business," she tells cameras. "He has great ideas, he just needs to execute them. I can't do this all on my own so he needs to step up to the plate."

Meanwhile, her friends give their candid opinion on Daniele and Yohan's relationship. They note that while they believe the two love one another, they also don't know how to compromise.

"I think as Yohan gets more confident, he's going to put his foot down on some things," one friend tells cameras. "Let's be clear, she doesn't want a man she can walk all over -- let's be very clear about that -- but if he's like, 'Nope, this is how it is,' what is she gonna do?"

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

