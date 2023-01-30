What was supposed to be a proud moment for Yohan is turning out to be anything but. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Yohan takes Daniele to check out the butcher shop he opened in the Dominican Republic for the first time, but instead of being impressed, she's completely disgusted.

Daniele and Yohan tied the knot after meeting while she was vacationing in the Dominican Republic, though they're at a huge impasse since Daniele no longer wants to take Yohan to live with her in New York City like they originally planned. Instead, she wants to live in the Dominican Republic permanently. In the clip, Daniele is back in Yohan's home country and says she's proud of him for opening up a butcher shop. But she's quickly horrifed upon arriving at the shop when she sees that all the meat is on the table with flies buzzing around. Yohan says the meat is outside so people can see it before they buy it, but Daniele is troubled by the meat not being refrigerated.

"I don't want to be like, 'What the f**k is this?' but I'm also like, 'What the f**k is this?'" she tells cameras.

When she tells Yohan that he needs the meat to be cold and that she wouldn't buy meat with bugs on it, he's clearly frustrated.

"Listen here -- we're not in your country," he tells her. "Here, meat is sold this way."

Yohan tells cameras he's disappointed in Daniele's reaction to the shop.

"Her expression of disgust, I wasn't expecting that," he says. "I thought she would support me and tell me, 'My love, I'm proud, I feel good for your accomplishment,' but no. It was the complete opposite."

