Some familiar 90 Day Fiancé faces are returning for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. In this exclusive sneak peek at season 5, debuting July 10 on TLC, Daniele and Yohan make an explosive return after he said he wanted a divorce during last season's tell-all.

Clearly, 42-year-old Daniele and 33-year-old Yohan were able to patch things up after he said he wanted nothing to do with her after she insisted on meeting up with her ex, Taylen, in the Dominican Republic even though he was uncomfortable with it. This season, the two are attempting to make a fresh start together. Their new vision for their future involves getting pregnant, buying a home and starting a business, but the couple is obviously still dealing with serious issues. At one point in the trailer, Daniele kicks him out of her house after he calls her selfish and says she only thinks about herself.

"So go home!" she yells at him. "Get the f**k out of my house. Get out of my house."

Another returning couple are fan favorites Kenny and Armando. The normally united couple struggles this season due to being at odds over a potential move to Mexico City, as well as a big decision on whether or not they want to have kids together. Kenny, 60, is already a father to four adult children, while 34-year-old Armando has a young daughter.

"Having a child does put a lot of pressure on me," Kenny says as Armando walks out and bursts into tears.

Check out the other five new couples below. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returns on a new night, Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Brandan (23, Oregon) and Mary (23, Philippines):

Despite never having met in person, Brandan and Mary spend every waking (and sleeping) hour on video call with each other. This obsessive and possessive behavior has led their friends and families to oppose the relationship, but not being together is no longer an option for these two. Both have made extraordinary sacrifices to prove their love to one another, and Brandan has invested everything he has into building a home for them in the Philippines. There’s no turning back and no backup plan, but Brandan is in for a rude awakening before his plane has even left the ground.

Holly (44, Utah) and Wayne (40, South Africa):

Holly, a fairy-tale-obsessed barber from Utah, met Wayne, an entrepreneur who owns his own plumbing business in Johannesburg, on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. While friends and family worry about her safety in South Africa, Holly feels that the chance of finally finding her prince charming is worth the risk of moving into a home that has already been broken into three times. Her mother isn't so sure and is coming along to check things out for herself. To add to the pressure, once Holly arrives in South Africa, the wedding date is only a little more than a week away.

Tejaswi (TJ) (33, India) and Kimberly (30, Alabama):

Kimberly, a clairvoyant based in Alabama, first met her fiancé TJ in a dream, before falling for him over social media. After spending time together in India, the two got engaged. Now TJ is planning an elaborate Indian wedding, and Kimberly is frustrated that she’s been left out of the process. But it’s not just wedding drama ahead for these two – Kimberly is leaving behind her independent American lifestyle to move in with TJ's more traditional family. Once she arrives in India, Kimberly discovers just how little TJ told her about the life she was signing up for.

Kirsten (24, Netherlands) and Julio (27, New York):

Julio, a New York based DJ and self-proclaimed "momma's boy," came upon Kirsten on his Instagram explore page and was instantly mesmerized by the Dutch beauty. A week together in quarantine cemented their relationship and now Julio plans to move to the Netherlands. First, Kirsten is coming to New York to meet Julio’s mother for the first time. When she arrives, Kristen makes a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship.

Sarper (43, Turkey) and Shekinah (41, Los Angeles):

During a trip to Turkey, Shekinah, an aesthetician based in LA, met Sarper, a model and personal trainer. Their sexual chemistry was off the charts and after only two days, they both fell head over heels for each other. Shekinah's friends and family try to warn her that Sarper is really a playboy, and she is repeating a pattern of falling for an attractive man despite the red flags, but Shekinah insists that this time is different. Once abroad, Shekinah tries to lay down ground rules for Sarper, but he balks at her efforts to control him. The more time they spend together, the more shocking discoveries are made, leading the two lovebirds to question how well they really know each other.

