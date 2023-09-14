Yara is getting candid about her physical insecurities. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Last Resort, Yara has a girls' night with her fellow castmates and talks about not feeling like her looks are ever good enough.

Despite being obviously gorgeous, Yara says her insecurities come from her Ukrainian upbringing.

"For me, it's cultural," she says. "My parents, for example, always, always compare me to somebody different. You need to be a perfect. Growing up, my mom, for example, taught me that my nose wasn't so good. Or they tell me I'm chunky or something like that."

"It's just hard," she continues, fighting back tears. "But then I grew up and still thinking sometimes if I gain two extra pounds then I'm chunky, like, that's just something I cannot freaking cut off."

Yara says her husband, Jovi, tries to be understanding but since he's so secure about himself, he doesn't get it. But her castmate, Molly, definitely does.

"Don't be so hard on yourself," she tells Yara. "And I know it's hard. I know how it feels after you've had a baby. But I need you to understand something. You are absolutely stunning. You look amazing. I think you're so beautiful."

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT: