'90 Day Fiancé': Nicola and Meisha Are Engaged (Exclusive)

Nicola and Meisha are taking the next step in their relationship! In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Nicola proposes to a stunned Meisha and she says yes.

Nicola and Meisha had dated online for seven years and bonded over being devout Catholics before she traveled to Israel to meet him in person. Although the unlikely couple has had their ups and downs during her trip, in this clip, he pops the question in public in Jerusalem. Nicola says he was waiting for a woman like Meisha and gets down on one knee. Although Meisha hesitates, when Nicola presses her to say yes or no, she ultimately says yes.

"I am in shock because you did it in public," she tells him, while he replies, "And you say I'm not romantic?"

Meisha tells cameras that although she had reservations about Nicola after meeting him in person, she is confident she wants to marry him.

"My heart is beating outside of my chest right now," she says. "I have been praying to God about this, and I realized that as quirky and odd as he is, 'yes' was the right thing to say. Because Nicola's strength and his courage and how he has enlightened my life is something that I am sure I will never find again. I don't have all the answers and I never will, but I'm going for it and I'm so excited to do so."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

