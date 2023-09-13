Shekinah and Sarper are finally together in Turkey and the two can't keep their hands off one another. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sarper picks Shekinah up at the airport and their in-person chemistry can't be denied.

Shekinah is moving to Turkey from Los Angeles to be with Sarper on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and not surprisingly, her loved ones are hesitant about their relationship given that he claims to have slept with 2,500 women. She also admits she doesn't have the best track record when it comes to her exes. Still, she insists Sarper -- who was previously a male stripper and also models -- is the One and Sarper also says he has never wanted to settle down with one woman until he met Shekinah. In the clip, Sarper says their reunion is straight out of a movie.

"I never take a flower to a girl, waited in the airport and waiting for her to come out or something like that. Everything is so special for me," he tells cameras.

"You know when you see some movies, there are some reuniting scenes, people. Meet again, hug each other in slow mo. It is like that, you know?" he continues. "It is charming. It is perfect. It is unique. My English just not enough for to describe it, you know?"

Upon seeing Sarper, Shakineh immediately jumps into his arms and kisses him. She repeatedly tells him how handsome he is and they can't stop kissing.

"It feels so good being in his big strong arms, have his arms around me," she says. "I feel like this is where I belong. You look so good, babe."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, MAX and Discovery+.

