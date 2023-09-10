'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: David and Sheila Share a Heartbreaking Goodbye

David and Sheila are engaged, but it's clear they have a long road ahead of them. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the fan-favorite couple had to say a tearful goodbye in the Philippines as David returned to America, and it's unclear when the two will see each other again.

David, who is deaf, traveled to the Philippines this season to meet Sheila, whom he connected with online. Sheila also has hearing problems but uses a hearing aid. Despite dealing with several major issues -- the two had trouble communicating since Sheila didn't know much sign language and Sheila's mom tragically died unexpectedly just one day after meeting David -- they fell in love and got engaged. On Sunday's episode, Sheila was nervous to tell her son, Jhonreil, the big news since it would mean moving to America and he previously expressed reluctance to leave his family and friends. But Jhonreil said he would be willing to make the big move, which made Sheila happy since she said she would never leave her son even if it meant no longer being with David. Jhonreil told cameras that while he was nervous meeting David, he knows David loves his mother.

"And he's a happy person despite being mute," he said. "I think I will like it over there in America. I might make many friends there. The food is very delicious."

Sheila said she couldn't wait to marry David and make their family "complete." But she worried about their future given that she didn't know the next time they would see each other again after he goes back to the U.S. David was upset too and assured her he would come back to her and apply for her K-1 visa.

"I'm trying to stay positive for Sheila, but to be honest, I'm overwhelmed," he told cameras. "I know there is a lot to be paid for, an immigration lawyer, the visa, the house, plane tickets, the wedding. But I don't know how long before I can afford to pay for all of those things and I don't know how the K-1 visa process works. My plan is to go back to the Philippines to see Sheila next year while we wait for it to get sorted. I hope Sheila can wait for me to come back, no matter how long it takes."

At the airport, David let out a truly heartbreaking cry as they said goodbye, the two both breaking down in tears. Sheila told cameras she was truly heartbroken, and her love for David was different and deeper now that she experienced being with him in person.

"I love him so much," she said. "But now David is gone. I'm gonna miss him so much."

Meanwhile, David said he was sad to go back to America.

"I don't want to go back to my life alone again without Sheila and without her in my hands," he said. "I know there's a lot to check off the list before Sheila and I can be together, but I love her so much, so I'm not gonna give up. My love for Sheila will be forever. It won't fade. It's impossible."

RELATED CONTENT: