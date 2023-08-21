Sheila and David are still having issues communicating. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple go on a romantic getaway in the Philippines before he has to leave to go back to America, but David is disheartened due to Sheila not progressing much when it comes to learning sign language.

David was born deaf and Sheila also has trouble hearing due to a childhood accident, which is how they connected online. Although David's trip to the Philippines to meet Sheila was completely turned upside down after her mother unexpectedly died, their relationship has progressed to the point where David wants to propose. Still, there is one major issue -- they still primarily communicate with phones or an ASL translator that he hired since Sheila doesn't know much sign language and David can't read lips. In the clip, David forces Sheila to not use the phone to communicate with him and asks her why she didn't learn sign language for him before his arrival. She says it's because they mostly texted. David tells cameras that Sheila not using sign language actually does bother him.

"I ignored it because of the passing of her mother, but I really wish that Sheila could use sign language more easily," he says. "When I try to talk to Sheila through texting, it feels hard to connect on a deeper level in a way she can understand me more clearly. If we can't communicate, it'll be very hard for us to have a future."

However, after Sheila asks him if he wants to take a shower together, his mood quickly changes as Sheila laughs and gets excited. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sheila’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly Hours After Meeting David This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé': Sheila Insists She's Not Using David (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé': Sheila's Mom Dies Unexpectedly After Meeting David

'90 Day Fiancé': David Has Heartbreaking Meeting With Sheila's Family

Related Gallery



