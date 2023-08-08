Sheila and David are in an awkward position when it comes to their relationship. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Sheila says she needs David's help financially as she has no job, but is embarrassed to ask him and doesn't want him to think she's only dating him for money.

Sheila and David connected online and they are both hard of hearing. While Sheila lost her hearing after an accident in her childhood and uses a hearing aid and can speak, David was born deaf and is mute. David traveled to the Philippines to meet Sheila, but apart from the two having trouble communicating because she doesn't know sign language, they were also rocked by a tragedy when Sheila's mother died unexpectedly just one day after meeting him after she fell down the stairs in Sheila's family's rundown house. In the clip, Sheila asks David through an interpreter how he plans to get the money to fix up her house. David says it's going to take a lot of money and that he can't pay for it all.

"I am not rich," he signs. "That's why I work two jobs and it's still hard."

Sheila says she's "embarrassed" asking him for help because he's doing so much already, but she doesn't have a choice because she doesn't have a job.

"My situation here in Philippines is so difficult," she tells cameras. "I have job before pandemic but it's very hard for me to find work right now. I feel embarrassed but I don't have anybody in my family that can help me financially."

David suggests that he send her money while she finds a job, so they can both contribute to fixing her house and she says that if he can't afford it, it's OK. Sheila then worries aloud that he might think she's using him for money. While David shakes his head no, she is skeptical and says that he has doubts.

"I'm not after your money," she insists.

David signs back, "I know."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sheila’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly Hours After Meeting David This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé': Sheila's Mom Dies Unexpectedly After Meeting David

'90 Day Fiancé': David Has Heartbreaking Meeting With Sheila's Family

Related Gallery