'90 Day Fiancé': David Gets Ready to Propose to Sheila (Exclusive)

David is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Sheila. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, David takes Sheila on a fancy dinner date in the Philippines, where he plans to propose.

David's trip to see Sheila in the Philippines after connecting online hasn't been easy. Sheila faced tragedy when her mom died unexpectedly just one day after meeting David, and she and David had issues communicating since she didn't know much sign language and David is deaf. But it's clear from the clip that Sheila's sign language skills have greatly improved, as she no longer needs a translator or her cell phone to talk to David. In the heartwarming clip, David tells Sheila she looks beautiful in her dress as they go on their dinner date. David tells cameras he's nervous as he prepares to pop the question.

"I'm ready, but nothing is a sure thing," he says. "So I'll be nervous until she says 'yes.'"

"I've never found true love and now with Sheila I finally have it," he continues. "I believe in our relationship and I hope Sheila believes in it too. This will decide our future."

At the restaurant, a giddy Sheila says she's never been on such a nice date and smiles big when David says he hasn't either.

"I've never been to a fancy dinner," she says. "I feel like I'm a queen."

"This trip is not always easy especially with everything that has happened with my mother's death," she also says about her experience with David in the Philippines. "But David, he always supports me."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sheila’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly Hours After Meeting David This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'90 Day Fiancé': David Calls Out Sheila for Not Learning Sign Language

'90 Day Fiancé': Sheila Insists She's Not Using David (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé': Sheila's Mom Dies Unexpectedly After Meeting David

Related Gallery