90 Day Fiancé is coming back -- and so are Jasmine and Gino!

The couple returns for the 10th season of the franchise, and this time, their love will be documented stateside, as things with the visa have worked out and Jasmine has finally made it from Panama to Michigan.

At first, the couple -- whose relationship has been documented on the last two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days -- appear to be on the up, as Jasmine arrives at the airport and plants kisses on Gino.

"I'm finally making my dream come true to start the 90 days and my life with Gino," she says in an interview.

Tito Herrera

Just when it appears all is good, a car ride prompts cheating allegations, after Jasmine finds lipstick in her fiancé's car.

"What is this?" she asks as she holds up the tube while Gino is driving.

"I have no idea what that is," Gino replies.

"You are a f**king cheater," a tearful Jasmine yells, as Gino says "No, I'm not."

It appears things are just as cold as the weather, as Jasmine exits the vehicle and cries while standing outside.

"I wanna go home," she says before the clip ends.

The show picks up after fans watched the couple overcome intimacy, money and family issues in the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Things left off with Jasmine tearfully asking Gino to accept her as his fiancée once again after a heated argument saw him packing his things and leaving her apartment.

She even said she would accept his original engagement ring.

Gino said yes, and vowed that their next time seeing each other would be in the United States.

Joining the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé are six new couples, who are looking to make their international romances work within the 90-day timeframe.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Oct . 8 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

