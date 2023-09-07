Jasmine is begging Gino for a second chance after yelling at him that she cheated on him with her ex-boyfriend, Dane, and that he was a "cheap weirdo." In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine appears to have gotten over her wild outburst and gets on her knees to apologize to Gino and make a dramatic gesture.

During last week's episode, Jasmine told Gino she wanted to break up since he didn't tell her she was his top priority in life and instead ranked her as equally important with his family. The two had an explosive fight, with Jasmine's infamous temper being on full display as she yelled purposefully hurtful things to Gino such as claiming she made a sex tape with her ex, Dane, only a month ago. In the clip, Gino tells a tearful Jasmine that it's been two and a half years into their relationship and they couldn't overcome their issues.

"At this point I'm not really feeling like anything's going to change," he says. "I just ... I'm confused."

At this point, Jasmine asks him to stand up and gets on her knees. She admits she's "so crazy sometimes" but promises him that she's going to change. She then presents him with the original $270 engagement ring he proposed to her with that she once claimed she lost -- which Gino thought was a ploy to get him to buy her a more expensive ring.

"I'm sorry for being a b**ch and wanting you to upgrade this ring," she tells him. "Because you know what? In my eyes and for me this ring is priceless and not even all the money in the world can buy it because this is from the love of my life. So Gino, will you take me back as your fiancée once again? Will you marry me?"

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to Jasmine ahead of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and she acknowledged that throwing her ex in Gino's face was "low."

"It was very, very bad. You don't tell that to a man -- even if that was true or not, that was the lowest of the low," she reflected. "Now that I'm saying it, I was like, my goodness I can't believe it and this is what I'm talking about. When I get mad, I know people and I know what word I should use to hurt them badly, you know? And I use those words because I'm very articulated when I'm mad."

Jasmine said she's still working on her explosive temper.

"I'm very aware of it and I keep telling myself, yes, I'm working on it. I'm trying my best. But when I'm calm it's like, no, I won't do it again. I'm gonna pick my words, I'm gonna go to the corner, calm down. But when I'm mad, you know, it's like oops, I did it again," she explained. "I try harder the next time, so yeah, there is still a super jealous, controlling Jasmine, yes, but at least, you know, she's aware of it and she's still trying to control herself. It's not easy, it's like a beast inside of me. It's a very nice, lovely, lovely Jasmine and then we have this other Jasmine that, even myself, I'm afraid of because I know it gets very obvious sometimes."

