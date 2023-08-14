Jasmine and Gino are not on the same page when it comes to having a child together. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple has a serious conversation about their future, and it's clear Gino wants a child and Jasmine doesn't.

Gino, 53, has been open about wanting a child with Jasmine from the start of their relationship. But 35-year-old Jasmine, who already has two sons from her previous marriage, says at this point, she doesn't know if they are going to be good parents. She says they're getting old and he's planning to retire, but Gino argues that him retiring early means he gets to have more time with his kid. Still, Jasmine says she doesn't think she'll be able to handle having a kid when she moves to Michigan from Panama to be with Gino since she won't have any support.

"He's having these super high expectations," she tells cameras. "But it's hard for me to imagine relying on Gino's family, especially when he's not sure deep in his heart that they like me. And then on top of that it's going to be very hard to move to Michigan and bring my kids, so, to be thinking about having babies at this moment feels crazy and delusional."

"I do feel that Gino deserves to have his own kids, but I don't really know if I will ever feel prepared to have a kid with Gino and that's the part that really scares me," she adds.

Jasmine later asks him if he would stay with her if she tells him she doesn't want a baby.

"I told you I want a child," he replies. "Could I survive without a child? Yeah, maybe, I could probably do it, but I won't be happy like I would be if I did have one."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

