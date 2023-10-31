Style

Save Up to 50% On Sweaters, Boots and More Cold-Weather Fashion Essentials at J.Crew Today

J.Crew Cold Weather Fashion Sale
J.Crew
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:31 AM PDT, October 31, 2023

J.Crew launched a sale on cold weather styles for women to stock up before winter arrives.

As we head into the holiday season and temperatures outside begin to drop, now's the time to start prepping your wardrobe for winter. Luckily, J.Crew is having a major sale on cold weather-ready fashion for women right now. Over 600 styles are steeply discounted to help you save on sweaters, boots, coats and more toasty essentials.

While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, you don’t have to wait to save big while revamping your wardrobe for fall and winter. From puffer jackets to sweater dresses, this limited-time J.Crew sale is offering up to 50% off everything your closet is missing for the new season. 

Ahead, shop our top picks from the J.Crew cold weather fashion sale to complete your wardrobe for the rest of this season and beyond.

Teddy Sherpa Jacket

Teddy Sherpa Jacket
J.Crew

Teddy Sherpa Jacket

A classic straight fit with a fun contrast trim, this cozy topcoat will have you looking forward to every chilly occasion.

$278 $170

Shop Now

Cocoon Coat in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool Blend

Cocoon Coat in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool Blend
J.Crew

Cocoon Coat in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool Blend

Take 30% off one of J.Crew's best-selling coats that will keep you warm through even the chilliest winter weather.

$365 $255

Shop Now

Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Turtleneck Sweater Dress
J.Crew

Turtleneck Sweater Dress

Featuring a fitted silhouette and a cozy turtleneck, this sweater dress is a polished answer to every outfit dilemma this season.

$198 $120

Shop Now

Villa Puffer Coat with PrimaLoft

Villa Puffer Coat with PrimaLoft
J.Crew

Villa Puffer Coat with PrimaLoft

This chilly-weather layer has a high standing collar, snap closure and a straight fit. Plus, it's filled with PrimaLoft, a down alternative that keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills.

$248 $135

Shop Now

Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater in Stretch Yarn

Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater in Stretch Yarn
J.Crew

Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater in Stretch Yarn

This on-trend red sweater features a cozy turtleneck, a comfy, ribbed texture and a relaxed silhouette that gathers at the wrist and hem.

$118 $60

Shop Now

Stevie Pull-On Boots in Suede

Stevie Pull-On Boots in Suede
J.Crew

Stevie Pull-On Boots in Suede

With a stretchy sock-inspired upper, this sophisticated boot is designed to fit effortlessly under jeans, over tights or simply by themselves.

$248 $165

Shop Now

Button-Front Faux-Leather Dress

Button-Front Faux-Leather Dress
J.Crew

Button-Front Faux-Leather Dress

An everyday dress with an elevated twist, this best-seller is made from fall-ready faux leather that's sleek on the outside and soft on the inside.

$228 $160

Shop Now

