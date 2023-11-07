Decorate these charming cookie homes with your loved ones, because spending time with family is what the holidays are all about.
If you have a big sweet tooth, the best part about the holidays is easily the delicious desserts and festive treats. Even if your sugar fixation is more tame, it's still a nice added bonus to the merry times. What we can all agree on, no matter how much we love sugary sweets, is the amount of fun you can have creating these candy-coated concoctions, like the iconic gingerbread house.
Not only do you get to eat a tiny cookie cottage, but engineering the perfect gingerbread house with the right ratio of peppermint and gumdrops to luscious icing is also a way to make fond memories with family and loved ones. Building gingerbread houses is one of the hallmarks of the season, and if it's not a tradition you currently participate in, you should definitely consider adding this delightful pastime to your repertoire. Competitive groups can challenge each other to see who makes the best house, families with young children can just have cherished moments of creating (and eating) these gingerbread houses or you can simply make them for a stunning dessert during Hanukkah, on Christmas Eve or on the sixth day of Kwanzaa.
As any good architect knows, you need a blueprint and materials to design your edible holiday dream home, and that means a gingerbread house kit. We've searched the web high and low to find the ultimate gingerbread house kits for a family fun night of cookie construction this holiday season. Below, see ET's 15 top picks for gingerbread house kits so beautiful that not even Hansel and Gretel would dare eat them.
Williams Sonoma Christmas Gingerbread House DIY Kit
Designed by Cupcake Wars veteran Erica Tucker of Sweet E's Bake Shop out of L.A., this Christmas Gingerbread House is available at Williams Sonoma. It comes with colored icings and rainbow candies for a colorful and festive confection.
Dylan's Candy Bar Candy Cabin Gingerbread House
When you buy a gingerbread house from the renowned candy store Dylan's Candy Bar, you can expect to get a huge assortment of candies to decorate your dwelling. The highly entertaining kit comes with over 11 types of sweet treats.
Create-A-Treat Barbie Dreamhouse Cookie Decorating Kit
You don't even need to wait for the holidays to put together this Barbie Dreamhouse made of cookies.
Nuts.com Gingerbread House Kit
Nuts.com will ship everything you need to build a gingerbread house, including the pre-baked cookie pieces, icing, and colorful candies, all packed up in a festive box.
Goldbelly Vegan and Gluten-Free Gingerbread House Kit
Your gluten-free friends and family members can get in on the action with this vegan and gluten-free gingerbread kit from Goldbelly.
Lovepop Gingerbread House Kit
Those trying to limit their sugar intake will appreciate this no-mess pop-up paper gingerbread house that comes complete with decorative stickers.
Wilton Build it Yourself Mini Village Gingerbread Decorating Kit
Craft a mini gingerbread village with the help of baking leader Wilton.
Sweetology Hanukkah Gingerbread House Decorating Kit
Get in on the gingerbread-making magic using this Sweetology Hanukkah Gingerbread House Decorating Kit.
Tribeca Curations Gingerbread House Mini Kits Super Value Pack
In this gingerbread making bundle you'll get a Frosty the Snowman, Pez and Elf on the Shelf kit.
LEGO Creator Expert Gingerbread House 10267 Building Kit
Skip the sugar with a LEGO gingerbread build.
Williams Sonoma Gingerbread Cookie DIY Kit
If you need some gingerbread residents to fill the house you make, look no further than this gingerbread man decorating kit.
Holiday Create A Treat Gingerbread Barn Cookie Kit
Switch it up this holiday season with a gingerbread barn highlighted with precious farm animals.
M&M's Holiday House Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Kit
Build a mini gingerbread house with the help of M&Ms.
Williams Sonoma Gingerbread House Kit
Get everything you need to create a single Gingerbread House in this kit from Williams Sonoma. It includes pre-cut gingerbread walls, piping bags with delicious icing "glue," gumdrops and candy lights.
Create-A-Treat OREO House Kit and Sour Patch Kids House Kit 2-Pack
Crave-worthy Oreo cookies and Sour Patch Kids candy have released gingerbread house kits for the holiday season. You can grab the delicious and adorable bundle on Amazon.
Godiva Chocolate Holiday House Kit
Gingerbread isn't for everyone, and if that includes yourself, check out this gingerbread house that's instead made from chocolate cookies. In addition, you'll get icing, golden pearls, festive red and green candies and Godiva gourmet chocolate hearts.
Sweetology Gingerbread House Decorating Kit
Fondant, icing, gingerbread walls, candy and sprinkles make up this super fun and delicious gingerbread kit from Sweetology.
