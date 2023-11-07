If you have a big sweet tooth, the best part about the holidays is easily the delicious desserts and festive treats. Even if your sugar fixation is more tame, it's still a nice added bonus to the merry times. What we can all agree on, no matter how much we love sugary sweets, is the amount of fun you can have creating these candy-coated concoctions, like the iconic gingerbread house.

Not only do you get to eat a tiny cookie cottage, but engineering the perfect gingerbread house with the right ratio of peppermint and gumdrops to luscious icing is also a way to make fond memories with family and loved ones. Building gingerbread houses is one of the hallmarks of the season, and if it's not a tradition you currently participate in, you should definitely consider adding this delightful pastime to your repertoire. Competitive groups can challenge each other to see who makes the best house, families with young children can just have cherished moments of creating (and eating) these gingerbread houses or you can simply make them for a stunning dessert during Hanukkah, on Christmas Eve or on the sixth day of Kwanzaa.

As any good architect knows, you need a blueprint and materials to design your edible holiday dream home, and that means a gingerbread house kit. We've searched the web high and low to find the ultimate gingerbread house kits for a family fun night of cookie construction this holiday season. Below, see ET's 15 top picks for gingerbread house kits so beautiful that not even Hansel and Gretel would dare eat them.

Looking for gift inspiration? Check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: