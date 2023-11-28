Family time is even better sitting around a puzzle or with a little friendly competition in the form of a board game.
There's something magical about winter. Maybe it's the togetherness the holidays bring, or perhaps it's the bitter cold that leads to more snuggles. But we often find ourselves spending more time indoors with our family and closest friends.
While chilling out on the couch watching beloved holiday movies on streaming is a perfectly fine option most nights, family game night is one of the best ways to spend quality time together in these rare moments.
Since all families have their own interests and quirks, family game nights can look different between households. For those that thrive on competition, you'll want a challenging game battling it out until only one winner remains. If you're in a home with younger kids, you'll need a family-friendly game with rules that aren't too complex. For a family full of talkers that like something a bit slower-paced, a beautiful puzzle will is the way to go.
You can only play Monopoly so many times, so we've found new board game ideas full of endless fun and festive puzzles you'll want to play together during the holiday season. While you'll want to shop these picks for yourself, these finds also make great holiday gifts for the families on your shopping list.
Below, check out our top picks for the ultimate family game night, including the best board games and the best puzzles.
The Best Board Games of 2023
The Chameleon: An Award-Winning Board Game
In this funny, "mind-reading" game, players try to guess the answer that they think everyone else is putting down. Up to 20 people can play this entertaining game, making it a great choice for large families.
Ticket to Ride Europe Board Game
If your family loves Risk, this is a highly-rated strategy game you'll want to add to your rotation that boasts a 4.9 out of 5-star rating. You'll play as a railroad mogul claiming routes across 20th-century Europe.
Jumanji Deluxe Game
Play the game of Jumanji — if you dare. The electronic game board makes the sound of beating drums and will have you on the edge of your seat. Suitable for ages 8 and up, this game works for families with children.
What Do You Meme? Core Game
In this hilarious game that's similar to Cards Against Humanity, you'll be given a funny meme and have to pick a related caption to match it. Whoever has the funniest caption wins.
Catan Explorers and Pirates Board Game Expansion
If your family enjoys Settlers of Catan, experience the game in a new way with this explorers and pirates expansion pack. You'll explore uncharted areas with dangerous pirate lairs and fishing villages.
Catan (Base Game) Adventure Board
Released in 2015, Settlers of Catan has quickly become a favorite among board game lovers. Players can learn the game within minutes, but getting down the right strategy and techniques to win can take years.
Scrabble for Anthropologie Game
We’re obsessed with this garden-bistro Scrabble set, only available at Anthropologie. With features such as a raised letter grid and a foil-stamped score pad, it’s an aesthetic and fun addition to any family room.
Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game
Educational and fun, this board game highlights National Parks across the United States. If your family loves to be outdoors or visit these beautiful sites, it'll be a hit.
Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit: Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition
Put your Harry Potter trivia knowledge to the test with this fun board game inspired by all things Wizarding. Only super fans will be able to answer all 2,000 questions correctly.
USAopoly Telestrations Original Family Board Game
Telestrations is like a game of telephone but with drawing. Will you be able to guess what the original picture was meant to be after passing it around to the whole family?
Mattel Games Blokus XL Board Game
Who can take over the board without being blocked in by the other players? This game of strategy only takes 30 minutes, but is fun enough to play again and again.
The Best Puzzles of 2023
Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Jigsaw Puzzle
Rifle Paper Co. has four festive prints for the holidays and we want to add each one to our cart, like this one featuring the Nutcracker Brigade.
Ordinary Habit Holiday Puzzle Bundle
This bundle includes high-quality 100-piece, 500-piece, and 1,000-piece puzzles that were designed with the holidays in mind. It's perfect for the family who does puzzles the entire time they're at home together over Christmas or Hanukkah.
Galison Winter Perch 500 Piece Puzzle
Birds of a feather flock together—especially when there is a wonderful winter puzzle to complete.
Cobble Hill 1000 Piece Puzzle - Hanukkah Cookies
Featuring similar-looking blue-hued Hanukkah Cookies, this puzzle is sure to be a challenge.
Jiggy Personalized Puzzles
The best puzzle to put together (and to gift) may be one you create with personal photos with the help of Jiggy Puzzles Personalized Puzzle Creator.
Galison Charlie Brown Peanuts Christmas 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Put together Charlie and the whole Peanuts gang with this festive holiday puzzle. You can even do it while watching A Charlie Brown Christmas.
Le Puzz Wakey, Wakey 1000 Piece Puzzle
Is your family full of morning people who love a large breakfast? Then this ultimate brunch spread puzzle, with every piece being a different shape, is the puzzle for you.
Galison Tree Decorating – 130 Piece House-Shaped Puzzle Ornament
Doubling as an ornament, this mini puzzle from Galison would make a perfect stocking stuffer.
Galison Christmas Carolers 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Nothing says Christmas quite like carolers singing festive tunes around a decorated tree.
Jiggy Puzzle x Purple Rising: Oprah's Favorite Things
Selected by Oprah Winfrey herself, this puzzle from Jiggy made her 2023 Favorite Things List. A joy to put together year-round, this puzzle was inspired by The Color Purple.
Galison Gray Malin 2-Sided 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
The gorgeous winter print from Galison has snow-covered trees in a frosty forest. Flip it over to uncover a new puzzle for double the fun.
Elena Essex Puzzles Christmas Cornucopia
You'll definitely be filled with the Christmas spirit when you put together this rainbow puzzle of Christmas tree ornaments.
Large Christmas Tree Wooden Puzzle
For anyone who likes a challenge, this wooden puzzle has no edges as it is shaped like a Christmas tree. The wooden pieces have some unique shapes, too — like an elk, snowman and bell.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
