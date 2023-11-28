There's something magical about winter. Maybe it's the togetherness the holidays bring, or perhaps it's the bitter cold that leads to more snuggles. But we often find ourselves spending more time indoors with our family and closest friends.

While chilling out on the couch watching beloved holiday movies on streaming is a perfectly fine option most nights, family game night is one of the best ways to spend quality time together in these rare moments.

Since all families have their own interests and quirks, family game nights can look different between households. For those that thrive on competition, you'll want a challenging game battling it out until only one winner remains. If you're in a home with younger kids, you'll need a family-friendly game with rules that aren't too complex. For a family full of talkers that like something a bit slower-paced, a beautiful puzzle will is the way to go.

You can only play Monopoly so many times, so we've found new board game ideas full of endless fun and festive puzzles you'll want to play together during the holiday season. While you'll want to shop these picks for yourself, these finds also make great holiday gifts for the families on your shopping list.

Below, check out our top picks for the ultimate family game night, including the best board games and the best puzzles.

The Best Board Games of 2023

Jumanji Deluxe Game Amazon Jumanji Deluxe Game Play the game of Jumanji — if you dare. The electronic game board makes the sound of beating drums and will have you on the edge of your seat. Suitable for ages 8 and up, this game works for families with children. $55 $27 Shop Now

Scrabble for Anthropologie Game Anthropologie Scrabble for Anthropologie Game We’re obsessed with this garden-bistro Scrabble set, only available at Anthropologie. With features such as a raised letter grid and a foil-stamped score pad, it’s an aesthetic and fun addition to any family room. $148 Shop Now

The Best Puzzles of 2023

Ordinary Habit Holiday Puzzle Bundle Ordinary Habit Ordinary Habit Holiday Puzzle Bundle This bundle includes high-quality 100-piece, 500-piece, and 1,000-piece puzzles that were designed with the holidays in mind. It's perfect for the family who does puzzles the entire time they're at home together over Christmas or Hanukkah. $100 Shop Now

Jiggy Personalized Puzzles Jiggy Puzzles Jiggy Personalized Puzzles The best puzzle to put together (and to gift) may be one you create with personal photos with the help of Jiggy Puzzles Personalized Puzzle Creator. $50 Shop Now

Large Christmas Tree Wooden Puzzle Amazon Large Christmas Tree Wooden Puzzle For anyone who likes a challenge, this wooden puzzle has no edges as it is shaped like a Christmas tree. The wooden pieces have some unique shapes, too — like an elk, snowman and bell. $29 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

