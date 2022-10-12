Shopping

The Best Prime Day Apple Deals, Including AirPods Pro 2 and MacBook Air M1 For Their Lowest Prices Ever

By ETonline Staff
Apple Prime Day Deals
Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, Amazon has some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now during the first-ever The Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now as the October Prime Day event ends tonight, October 12.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with Prime Day in full force, we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. A highlight from the Prime Day Apple deals is Amazon’s lowest price ever on the new AirPods Pro 2 and the MacBook Air M1. If you've been looking to save on the newest Apple tech, now would be a great time to score these deals while they're still available. 

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The new AirPods offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

$249$223
2020 Apple MacBook Air
2020 Apple MacBook Air
2020 Apple MacBook Air

This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files. 

$999$799

Amazon currently has Prime Day tech deals across the full lineup of Apple devices. To help you find the best Apple deals from the Prime Early Access Sale, we've gathered all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.

The Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular), 45mm

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale for $109 off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.

$529$420
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 45mm
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 45mm

Get the GPS-only, 45mm size for $50 off. The GPS version needs to be paired with your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, regardless of carrier, for you to make and receive calls or get texts and notifications. 

 

$429$379
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Silver - 38mm
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm

For those wanting a no-frills smartwatch and fitness tracker, the Series 3 is a great budget option. This Apple Watch Series 3 has all the essentials for one incredibly low price.

$139$119
Apple Watch SE, 40mm
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch
Apple Watch SE, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.

$279$195

The Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

You can save $400 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. 

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"

This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once. 

$2,499$2,099
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"

Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,499$2,099

The Best Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals

Save $26 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors. 

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices. 

$159$90
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. 

$549$479

The Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more. 

2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air

You can save $80 off the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors. 

$599$519
2021 Apple iPad Pro 11"
2021 Apple iPad Pro
2021 Apple iPad Pro 11"

The fastest and the lightest iPad Pro with Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility for a traditional laptop experience.

$899$829
2021 Apple iPad
2021 Apple iPad
2021 Apple iPad

The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. 

$899$849

The Best Prime Day Apple TV Deals

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB)
2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB)
2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB)

Stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+ as well as the latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. The A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences. 

$199$129
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
2021 Apple TV 4K
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)

Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K. 

$180$110

