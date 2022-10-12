Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, Amazon has some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now during the first-ever The Prime Early Access Sale. Shop now as the October Prime Day event ends tonight, October 12.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but with Prime Day in full force, we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. A highlight from the Prime Day Apple deals is Amazon’s lowest price ever on the new AirPods Pro 2 and the MacBook Air M1. If you've been looking to save on the newest Apple tech, now would be a great time to score these deals while they're still available.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files. $999 $799 Buy Now

Amazon currently has Prime Day tech deals across the full lineup of Apple devices. To help you find the best Apple deals from the Prime Early Access Sale, we've gathered all of the top offers to shop online. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.

The Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE, 40mm The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it. $279 $195 Buy Now

The Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

You can save $400 on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" Save $400 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,099 Buy Now

The Best Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals

Save $26 on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for both work and workouts. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are also on sale in five different colors.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $479 Buy Now

The Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.

2021 Apple iPad Amazon 2021 Apple iPad The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera. $899 $849 Buy Now

The Best Prime Day Apple TV Deals

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) Amazon 2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) Stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+ as well as the latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. The A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences. $199 $129 Buy Now

