The Best Amazon Prime Day UGG Deals to Save on Cozy Boots and Slippers This Fall
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down during the Prime Early Access Sale to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. For one final day today, Amazon has major Prime Day UGG deals to help you cozy and stylish this fall.
Whether you're in need of new boots or getting started on holiday gifting, shoppers can save up to 60% on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots at Amazon. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
A standout from the sale is UGG's Oh Fluffita slipper, which is the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole.
With its strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole, there's no question why these ultra-comfy slippers are so popular.
From slip-ons to cozy boots, if you're thinking now is the time to embrace sweater weather, shop the best October Prime Day UGG deals before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight.
The Best Amazon Prime Day UGG Slipper Deals
Let this be the fall of fluffy slippers. This updated take on the Oh Yeah is crafted from fluffy, marble-print sheepskin, adding a colorful statement to any outfit.
Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please!
Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides.
A day at home with these comfy slippers will take relaxation to the next level.
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.
Cozy up with these amazingly warm slippers.
The Best Amazon Prime Day UGG Boot Deals
These slippers are cozy to wear for chilly mornings.
In place of UGG's signature look, these boots have a cow suede strap and whipstitch detailing.
With its signature UGG sheepskin and flexible, lightweight sole, the Classic Ultra Mini captures the essence of the original. There are endless styling options for this piece.
Hit the streets in comfy, modern style with these UGG sheepskin boots, crafted with fluffy UGGplush lining and a grippy, flexible Treadlite outsole.
The snow leopard mini boot is just right for unexpected chilly nights.
With its rich suede upper and braided trim, the Rianne adds boho-chic style to your wardrobe.
No matter the weather, the Tynlee offers cozy comfort in an Insta-worthy silhouette.
Designed for everyday comfort, this bold lace-up silhouette is the boot you've been waiting for. In addition to waterproof leather, this boot is seam-sealed for enhanced durability.
