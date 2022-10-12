UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down during the Prime Early Access Sale to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. For one final day today, Amazon has major Prime Day UGG deals to help you cozy and stylish this fall.

Whether you're in need of new boots or getting started on holiday gifting, shoppers can save up to 60% on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots at Amazon. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

A standout from the sale is UGG's Oh Fluffita slipper, which is the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole.

From slip-ons to cozy boots, if you're thinking now is the time to embrace sweater weather, shop the best October Prime Day UGG deals before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight.