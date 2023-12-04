There are few things worse than icy toes in winter. Sometimes leaving a snuggly warm bed to brave the cold bedroom floor is too much to bear. That's where the perfect pair of slippers comes in. When temperatures drop, it's worth investing in a nice pair of slippers for yourself or selecting a pair as a gift this holiday season to spread the coziness.

We found comfortable slippers for all budgets at Nordstrom, Revolve and more. Whether you're looking for slides or booties, or genuine shearling or faux fur, there's an option for you ahead. These slippers from Birdies, Bombas, Barefoot Dreams and other retailers will keep your toes warm this winter. Some can even be worn outdoors, thanks to real soles and waterproof constructions. The viral UGG Tasman slippers — on many Christmas wish lists this year — is currently sold out just about everywhere, but we found alternative options from UGG that you'll love just as much.

You'll look cute even while lounging at home in a pair of these slippers. There are the UGG Scuffette IIs for those looking for genuine shearling, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Slippers for those who are obsessed with ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams fabric and so many more options ahead. Below, shop the best slippers of 2023 for women.

Birdies The Phoebe Birdies Birdies The Phoebe These luxe-looking velvet slippers have a subtle shine. You can even wear them out of the house, thanks to their durable sole. $85 $50 Shop Now

Cleobella Velvet Slippers Cleobella Cleobella Velvet Slippers Don't miss this great deal on these stunning Cleobella slippers. These velvet slippers have a cute bow and faux shearling lining. $128 $45 Shop Now

UGG Disquette Slipper Nordstrom UGG Disquette Slipper UGG slippers are trending this holiday season. This pair has a cool platform and is water resistant. Find it in three colors. $110 Shop Now