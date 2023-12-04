Get comfy in these slippers from UGG, Barefoot Dreams, Bombas and more beloved brands.
There are few things worse than icy toes in winter. Sometimes leaving a snuggly warm bed to brave the cold bedroom floor is too much to bear. That's where the perfect pair of slippers comes in. When temperatures drop, it's worth investing in a nice pair of slippers for yourself or selecting a pair as a gift this holiday season to spread the coziness.
We found comfortable slippers for all budgets at Nordstrom, Revolve and more. Whether you're looking for slides or booties, or genuine shearling or faux fur, there's an option for you ahead. These slippers from Birdies, Bombas, Barefoot Dreams and other retailers will keep your toes warm this winter. Some can even be worn outdoors, thanks to real soles and waterproof constructions. The viral UGG Tasman slippers — on many Christmas wish lists this year — is currently sold out just about everywhere, but we found alternative options from UGG that you'll love just as much.
You'll look cute even while lounging at home in a pair of these slippers. There are the UGG Scuffette IIs for those looking for genuine shearling, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Slippers for those who are obsessed with ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams fabric and so many more options ahead. Below, shop the best slippers of 2023 for women.
UGG Scuffette II Slipper
This essential UGG slipper is minimal yet cozy. Find it in five colors.
Birdies The Phoebe
These luxe-looking velvet slippers have a subtle shine. You can even wear them out of the house, thanks to their durable sole.
Cleobella Velvet Slippers
Don't miss this great deal on these stunning Cleobella slippers. These velvet slippers have a cute bow and faux shearling lining.
Bombas Gripper Slipper Bootie
Keep your whole foot cozy and warm in these Bombas slipper booties. Find them in four colors.
UGG Disquette Slipper
UGG slippers are trending this holiday season. This pair has a cool platform and is water resistant. Find it in three colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Slipper
If you think the Barefoot Dreams blankets are cozy, wait until you try the brand's slippers. This pair has memory foam padding and comes in two colors.
OluKai Hila Heu Genuine Shearling Slipper
If you're more into open-toe styles, check out these genuine shearling slides from OluKai. They come in three colors.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal
Birkenstock is another trending shoe brand this year. If you can't get enough of your Birkenstocks, check out this slipper version of the sandals. They're lined with genuine shearling and come in four colors.
Steve Madden Cuddle Faux Shearling Slipper
These slippers from Steve Madden have the Birkenstock vibe, but at a more affordable price point. Find them in two colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Slipper
These Barefoot Dreams slippers have a ribbed look and come in three colors.
Eberjey Plush Slipper
These cute faux fur slippers in ivory have a criss-cross design.
Petite Plume Grey Faux Fur Trim Slipper
These gray faux fur-trimmed slippers are easy to slip on.
DakinFu Unisex Meet Me at Midnight Slippers
These fuzzy and cozy slippers feature a verse from Taylor Swift's Lavender Haze.
Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers
These classic slippers in a terry fabric from Parachute come in six colors.