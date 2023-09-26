Style

Emily Ratajkowski and Cardi B Kick Off Ugg Season in the Classic Dipper Boot — Shop the New Style

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Emily Ratajkowski
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:45 AM PDT, September 26, 2023

Ugg's "It Boots" of 2023 are here. Shop the celeb-loved Classic Dipper Boots before they sell out.

From sweater weather to pumpkin spice everything, fall is finally in the air and that means it's officially Ugg season. Last year, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots took the streets by storm, flying off the shelves after being seen worn by Gigi Hadid and Keke Palmer at NYFW. This time around, welcome the Ugg Classic Dipper Boot.

On September 22, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a black denim jacket and red knit midi skirt completed with the chestnut Classic Dipper boots. The stylish Uggs feature a “calf-hugging” silhouette, suede upper, side zippers and a platform heel. Both the sock-like shaft made from neoprene and leg-lengthening platform heel give it a high-fashion boost.

UGG Women's Classic Dipper Boot - Chestnut

UGG Women's Classic Dipper Boot - Chestnut
Amazon

UGG Women's Classic Dipper Boot - Chestnut

The Classic Dipper features a calf-hugging neoprene shaft above the soft suede upper, plus the functional side zippers allow for easy on-and-off wearability.

A modern spin on classic Ugg boots the new Dipper Boot is very on-trend for 2023. The Classic Dipper boot is available in chestnut and black, both of which are available to shop at Amazon now.

UGG Women's Classic Dipper Boot - Black

UGG Women's Classic Dipper Boot - Black
Amazon

UGG Women's Classic Dipper Boot - Black

The UGGplush lininig gives the boot a sheepskin-like feel that's perfect for the cozy season.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Over the weekend, rapper Cardi B signaled the official start of Ugg season, too. Cardi B recently partnered with Ugg to show off the Classic Dipper Boot and how to style it for fall. “I got these Uggs right here because they have such a cute platform and I love everything with a platform,” she explains before adding, “I wish these were out when I was in high school.”

Cardi styled her Ugg boots with green cargo pants, a cropped, white long sleeve hooded shirt and a brown Chanel bag — proving these shoes are made for endless fall outfits

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

The 11 Best Fall Boots Under $100

Best Lists

The 11 Best Fall Boots Under $100

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

Style

Olivia Rodrigo's Knee-High Boots Are Perfect for Fall: Get the Look

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

Best Lists

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

These Boots Were Made for Hiking: Shop Oprah's Waterproof Hiking Boots

Style

These Boots Were Made for Hiking: Shop Oprah's Waterproof Hiking Boots

Gigi Hadid and Keke Palmer's Platform UGGs Are Perfect Boots for Fall

Shopping

Gigi Hadid and Keke Palmer's Platform UGGs Are Perfect Boots for Fall

Tags: