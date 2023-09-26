From sweater weather to pumpkin spice everything, fall is finally in the air and that means it's officially Ugg season. Last year, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots took the streets by storm, flying off the shelves after being seen worn by Gigi Hadid and Keke Palmer at NYFW. This time around, welcome the Ugg Classic Dipper Boot.

On September 22, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a black denim jacket and red knit midi skirt completed with the chestnut Classic Dipper boots. The stylish Uggs feature a “calf-hugging” silhouette, suede upper, side zippers and a platform heel. Both the sock-like shaft made from neoprene and leg-lengthening platform heel give it a high-fashion boost.

A modern spin on classic Ugg boots the new Dipper Boot is very on-trend for 2023. The Classic Dipper boot is available in chestnut and black, both of which are available to shop at Amazon now.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Over the weekend, rapper Cardi B signaled the official start of Ugg season, too. Cardi B recently partnered with Ugg to show off the Classic Dipper Boot and how to style it for fall. “I got these Uggs right here because they have such a cute platform and I love everything with a platform,” she explains before adding, “I wish these were out when I was in high school.”

Cardi styled her Ugg boots with green cargo pants, a cropped, white long sleeve hooded shirt and a brown Chanel bag — proving these shoes are made for endless fall outfits.

