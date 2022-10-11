Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals We Found at Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

By ETonline Staff
Best Fake Christmas Trees to Shop at Every Budget
You might not be ready to pull out the tinsel and garland, or set up your Christmas tree just yet, but it's never too early to get a head start on your holiday planning. And with this year in particular, it might be more important than ever before — especially if you're looking to add an artificial Christmas tree to your home.

We learned from the last year it's never too early to shop for your Christmas tree. Much like so many other industries that were feeling the effects of the pandemic, those in the business of Christmas trees experienced shortages and obstacles of their own. According to Forbes, due to the global supply chain shortage last year, Christmas trees were reportedly expected to not only take longer to make and ship, but they were more expensive than normal too. CBS News even cited Christmas trees as one of the 10 things you might have the most trouble finding during the 2021 holiday season.

In short: You'll want to make sure that you order your tree soon this year to avoid the hassle (and possible expenses) of ordering it too late.

To help you in your search for the most perfect artificial Christmas tree — and avoid the stress of navigating potential shipping delays, increased prices and issues with limited stock later on in the holiday season — the ET Style team has rounded up some of the best options to shop at every budget, including collapsable and pop-up ones from Amazon, WayfairKohl's and West Elm, among many others.

Whether you're in the market for a traditional faux tree, pre lit tree or even more modern offerings like a white Christmas tree and pink options, you're bound to find your dream Christmas tree this holiday season — and at a price-point that's just perfect for you. We've gathered some of the best fake Christmas trees that looks real.

Ahead, peruse through the best artificial Christmas trees to shop at every budget. Need more seasonal home inspiration? Check out the coziest furniture and decor to get your home ready for fall. Plus, Amazon's best deals on fall home essentials and goodies.

Amazon Prime Early Access Christmas Tree Deals

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, Green, Kingswood Fir,
Amazon
National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, Green, Kingswood Fir,

If you are limited with space or simply looking for a less-traditional tree, this slim pre-lit christmas tree might be what you need.

$170$83
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon
National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree

This artificial Dunhill Fir tree can make any space perfectly cozy and quaint. With heights up to 14ft, this National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree is perfect for any household. 

$330$171
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, Green, Dunhill Fir
Amazon
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, Green, Dunhill Fir

Save yourself time and the hassle of decorating the tree when this pre-tit tree already dressed with white lights.

$400$187
Pop-Up Christmas Tree with Lights
Amazon
Pop-Up Christmas Tree with Lights

Forget the hassle of having to manually put up your Christmas tree this year and opt for a simplified pop-up version — like this Pop-Up Christmas Tree with Lights — instead.

$85 $62
Best Choice Products No Fluff Hinged Artificial Spruce Tree
Amazon
Best Choice Products No Fluff Hinged Artificial Spruce Tree

Get the perfect tree in minutes. If you're anticipating a busy Christmas season, consider opting for a "no fluff" and fully dressed Christmas tree that comes complete with all the bells and whistles.

$750$650
Best Choice Products Premium Hinged Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree
Amazon
Best Choice Products Premium Hinged Artificial Holiday Christmas Tree

Stick to the classics with this simple, charming artificial pine tree — available on Amazon for only $65.

$65 AT AMAZON
Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon
Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

If you're looking to set your seasonal decor apart this holiday season, consider investing in this cute, quirky and completely artificial Aspen Fir tree from Amazon.

$159 AT AMAZON

Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals

Nordic Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Nordic Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

If you're looking for an artificial tree that doesn't look fake and is already pre-lit with Christmas lights, then look no further. 

$787$500
Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas with Clear/White Lights
Wayfair
Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas with Clear/White Lights

This Wayfair snow-centric, pre-lit tree will add the most charming winter flair to any corner of your home.

$210$200
Frosted Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Frosted Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

The golden and red hues of this Wayfair frosted green tree will add an understated holiday vibe to any room in your home.

$685$360

West Elm Christmas Tree Deals

West Elm Pop-Up LED Faux Fir Tree
West Elm
West Elm Pop-Up LED Faux Fir Tree

This best-selling pop-up tree from West Elm is so cozy and charming, you'll hardly remember it's artificial.

STARTS AT $150
Pink Tinsel Christmas Tree
West Elm
Pink Tinsel Christmas Tree

Channel the Barbiecore trend with this pink Christmas tree. If you love pink, this is the tree for you!

STARTING AT $220

Koh'ls Christmas Tree Deals

Red Tinsel Pop-Up Artificial Christmas Tree
Kohl's
Red Tinsel Pop-Up Artificial Christmas Tree

Throw tradition out the door this holiday season with a red-colored tinsel tree from Kohl's.

$365 $175
North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
Kohl's
North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

This multi-colored, pre-lit tree from the National Tree Company will be sure to keep your home radiating the colors of Christmas long into the new year.

$175$150
Winchester White Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
Kohl's
Winchester White Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

Tap into a more modern and chic Christmas tree style this holiday season with this bold, White Pine.

$440$378
Pre Lit North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree
Kohl's
Pre Lit North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

This artificial North Valley Spruce tree is perfectly picturesque.

$180$147

