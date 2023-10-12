Gifts

The Best 2023 LEGO Advent Calendars to Shop Now: Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
LEGO Advent Calendars
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:59 PM PDT, October 12, 2023

LEGO's 2023 Advent calendars are here. Get your favorite one before it sells out.

As the holiday season draws near, the best Advent calendars of 2023 are starting to arrive for everyone on your gift list. For many, Advent calendars are a fun and festive annual tradition to countdown the days until Christmas. Kids and adults alike are sure to love this year's LEGO Advent calendars that are full of surprises to celebrate both the season along with your favorite fandom. 

All five LEGO Advent calendars for 2023 are available to shop at Amazon now. Fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and more will be delighted with the miniature LEGO builds awaiting behind 24 little closed doors. Each LEGO Advent calendar is a fun and engaging way to build excitement for the big holiday.

Designed for builders of all ages with models including up to 320 pieces, LEGO's interactive calendars include beloved buildable characters from Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger to Doctor Strange and an Ewok in holiday gear. Most of the LEGO Advent calendars even contain a piece of scenery to create a themed backdrop for the pieces. 

Ahead, find all the best LEGO Advent calendars for the 2023 holiday season. It's essential to shop early, as these popular Advent calendars tend to sell out quickly before December.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2023

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

Behind each door of the LEGO Marvel Advent calendar is a gift to kick-start a new adventure. There are 7 super hero minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow, plus mini builds and accessories.

$45 $39

Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds.

$45 $42

Shop Now

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

From Star Wars characters like Emperor Palpatine and Princess Leia to mini vehicles including The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter and Imperial Star Destroyer, this 320-piece LEGO Star Wars Advent calendar is the perfect gift for Jedis in training.

$45 $41

Shop Now

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar

A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of LEGO building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to an ice hockey player and ice sculptor.

LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar

Packed with pet-themed activities, this LEGO Advent calendar with 10 LEGO Friends characters and fun Christmas activities lets you build a festive pet playground.

$35 $33

Shop Now

LEGO Books Advent Calendar

LEGO Books Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Books Advent Calendar

With 24 activity books, kids get one new mini winter LEGO title for each day leading up to Christmas. Each 16-page mini book is filled with holiday- or winter-related activities.

$25 $20

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 23 Best Advent Calendar Deals on Amazon Right Now

Gifts

The 23 Best Advent Calendar Deals on Amazon Right Now

35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now: Beauty, Coffee, Wine, Toys and More

Best Lists

35 Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Right Now: Beauty, Coffee, Wine, Toys and More

Save Up to 33% on Funko Pop Advent Calendars Before Prime Day Is Over

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 33% on Funko Pop Advent Calendars Before Prime Day Is Over

Disney's Best-Selling 100th Anniversary Storybook Advent Calendar Is On Sale for Amazon October Prime Day

Gifts

Disney's Best-Selling 100th Anniversary Storybook Advent Calendar Is On Sale for Amazon October Prime Day

The 30 Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon to Count Down to Christmas 2023

Gifts

The 30 Best Advent Calendars You Can Buy on Amazon to Count Down to Christmas 2023

The Official Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is on Sale for Less Than $20

Gifts

The Official Harry Potter Advent Calendar Is on Sale for Less Than $20

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendars Are Back and Bound to Sell Out

Beauty & Wellness

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendars Are Back and Bound to Sell Out

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

The 14 Best Halloween Advent Calendars of 2023

Best Lists

The 14 Best Halloween Advent Calendars of 2023

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 Is Here

Gifts

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 Is Here

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Right Now

Gifts

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Right Now

Tags: