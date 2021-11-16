The holidays are just around the corner and it's never too early to start getting this year's family pajama set plans in place. Matching holiday jammies are a huge trend for families on Christmas Day and beyond -- and it's pretty easy to understand why. They're practical, comfortable and can help any at-home moment, including sleeping (or opening gifts, for that matter), feel cozier.

Plus, they're totally stylish and can come in a variety of styles -- often featuring holiday-inspired prints like trees, gift boxes, snowflakes, reindeers, Santa himself and other festive graphics that are fun for both kids and adults! This holiday season, consider upgrading your Christmas Day outfit to a chic pajama set from Hanna Anderson, Old Navy or Nordstrom, among so many others.

And if you want to get in on the matching pajama set trend for you and your favorite "holiday crew" (family pup included), there are so many fashionable and comfy options out there too.

To give you a leg up on your holiday pajama shopping, we narrowed down our top picks from brands we love such as Kate Spade, SKIMS, J.Crew and so many more. Ahead, shop the best matching family pajama sets for Christmas, the holiday season and beyond. Plus, be sure to check out additional gifting ideas: Amazon buys, beauty deals, gifts under $100 and stocking stuffers.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids

28 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Halloween 2021 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy & More