Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Show PDA During L.A. Dinner Date

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson can't seem to get enough of each other. The loved-up couple was spotted walking hand in hand as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
In new photos shared by the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old SNL comedian were all smiles, even giggling as they sat in Davidson's SUV before making their way home together.
Kardashian West was dressed head-to-toe in black, rocking an open black leather skirt over leggings which she paired with a black turtleneck, leather gloves and black fitted cap. Davidson was dressed a bit more casual, opting for jeans, a green T-shirt and an acid-wash bomber jacket. While the funnyman also donned a hat, the newly confirmed couple didn't appear to be hiding anything as they stepped out for the second time in days, after being spotted holding hands in Palm Springs last week.
The public PDA moment came as the pair celebrated Davidson's birthday, where they rocked matching SKIMS pajamas alongside Kardashian West's mom, Kris Jenner, and rapper Flavor Flav.
Shortly after last week's sighting, a source told ET that the mother of four and the King of Staten Island star "are connecting on a deeper level."
"Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together," the source said. "Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he's constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level."
The pair first sparked romance rumors back in October when photographed clutching each other's hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm.
Since then, the two have been spotted on several dinner dates, including one at Pete's favorite spots in his hometown of Staten Island, New York.
Another source told ET, "Pete and Kim are 100 percent dating and are very into each other. They are pretty much inseparable and very affectionate when they're together."
The comedian -- who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande and has dated a number of other celebrities -- is the first man the reality star and fashion mogul has been romantically linked to since filing for divorce from Kanye West back in February.
For more on their burgeoning romance, see the video below.
