Kourtney Kardashian is getting into the holiday spirit by taking a walk down memory lane.
The reality star and mother of three took to Instagram over the weekend to share some sweet Christmas snapshots from her childhood.
In the adorable slideshow of throwback pics, a toddler-aged Kourtney can be seen celebrating Christmas with her younger sister, Kim Kardashian. Both cute kids rock matching green-and-red Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer sweaters.
In several of the pics, the girls are delighted as they are handed presents by Santa Clause himself -- that is, Kourtney's father, Robert Kardashian, rocking a Santa suit and huge fake white beard.
Kourtney captioned the heartwarming throwback photos simply, "Daddy Santa."
This Christmas is shaping up to be particularly special for Kourtney, as it's the first Christmas she and fiancé Travis Barker will spend together after getting engaged back in October.
The season is going to be an opportunity to make all new memories for Kourtney and her three kids -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick -- as well as with Travis and his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler -- 18-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama.
Perhaps this throwback post is a hint that we may see Travis donning a white beard and padded red suit to play "Daddy Santa" in a few weeks? One can only hope.
Check out the video below for more on the cute couple.
