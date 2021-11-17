Kourtney Kardashian Gifts Travis Barker His 'Dream Car' for His Birthday
Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips to Cover…
Scott Disick 'Trying to Get Under Kourtney's Skin' After Travis …
Angelina Jolie and Kids Attend ‘Eternals’ Premiere, Tiffany Hadd…
What Kris Jenner Thinks of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker…
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sister Kourtney's Hilarious Hidden Tale…
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Night Out at Knott's S…
Inside the Kardashian Jenners’ Halloween: Costumes, Parties and …
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Becoming More Than Friends (Sou…
Adele Ranks Beyonce’s Albums, Khloe Kardashian Teases Family’s N…
See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Halloween Hand-Holding
Kristen Stewart on Her 'Spencer' Transformation, Kourtney and Tr…
How Anya Taylor-Joy is Preparing for Princess Peach, Ed Sheeran …
Alec Baldwin Breaks His Silence After Fatal Accident, Kim Kardas…
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
Travis Barker is driving around in a new set of wheels, thanks to his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. Barker took to Instagram Wednesday to share that Kardashian had gifted him with his "dream car," in celebration of his 46th birthday earlier this week.
The former Blink 182 drummer posted several photos of the vintage Buick GNX. including a few of him and Kardashian, who were dressed in matching skeleton sweatsuits, posing in and around his new car.
"When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash," Barker captioned the black-and-white photos.
"You deserve the world," Kardashian commented on Barker's post.
Although Barker turned 46 on Sunday, his birthday celebration has been extended into the week, with the couple taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with their kids.
"At sunset ✨," Kardashian captioned the vacation snaps which featured the reality TV star on riding on horseback along the beach.
While there, the group was treated to a live mariachi band and birthday cake, as well as a lavish display of black balloons and window lettering spelling out, "Happy birthday Travis."
On Sunday, Kardashian professed her love for Barker in a sweet post shared in honor of the musician's big day.
"I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!," she captioned the loved-up photo slideshow.
Members of the Poosh founder's family also wished the drummer a happy birthday, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim.
Over the weekend, the newly engaged couple attended pal Simon Huck's wedding to Phil Riportella and looked very glam in their matching all-black ensembles.
Kardashian shared a series of photos with her fiancé dressed to the nines while holding a glass of champagne.
"Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip 🥂," she captioned the pics.
Barker was quick to comment on the photos, writing, "Our turn next 🌹."
While the couple only got engaged last month, a source tells ET the couple have "have already started talking about wedding planning."
"Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited," the source told ET last month. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."
For more on their love story, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Travis Barker Teases That He and Kourtney Are 'Next' to Get Married
Kourtney Kardashian Pens Passionate Birthday Tribute to Travis Barker
Scott Disick Comments on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram
Related Gallery