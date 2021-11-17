Travis Barker is driving around in a new set of wheels, thanks to his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. Barker took to Instagram Wednesday to share that Kardashian had gifted him with his "dream car," in celebration of his 46th birthday earlier this week.

The former Blink 182 drummer posted several photos of the vintage Buick GNX. including a few of him and Kardashian, who were dressed in matching skeleton sweatsuits, posing in and around his new car.

"When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash," Barker captioned the black-and-white photos.

"You deserve the world," Kardashian commented on Barker's post.

Although Barker turned 46 on Sunday, his birthday celebration has been extended into the week, with the couple taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with their kids.

"At sunset ✨," Kardashian captioned the vacation snaps which featured the reality TV star on riding on horseback along the beach.

While there, the group was treated to a live mariachi band and birthday cake, as well as a lavish display of black balloons and window lettering spelling out, "Happy birthday Travis."

Instagram/travisbarker

Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Sunday, Kardashian professed her love for Barker in a sweet post shared in honor of the musician's big day.

"I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!," she captioned the loved-up photo slideshow.

Members of the Poosh founder's family also wished the drummer a happy birthday, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim.

Over the weekend, the newly engaged couple attended pal Simon Huck's wedding to Phil Riportella and looked very glam in their matching all-black ensembles.

Kardashian shared a series of photos with her fiancé dressed to the nines while holding a glass of champagne.

"Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip 🥂," she captioned the pics.

Barker was quick to comment on the photos, writing, "Our turn next 🌹."

While the couple only got engaged last month, a source tells ET the couple have "have already started talking about wedding planning."

"Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited," the source told ET last month. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."

For more on their love story, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Travis Barker Teases That He and Kourtney Are 'Next' to Get Married

Kourtney Kardashian Pens Passionate Birthday Tribute to Travis Barker

Scott Disick Comments on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

What Kris Jenner Thinks of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Constant PDA This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery