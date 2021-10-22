Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kicked off the start of their first Halloween season together as a couple in a big way. The newly engaged couple stepped out in Malibu for the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert on Oct. 19 dressed as late punk rock star Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, and they absolutely slayed the look.

The 42-year-old reality star shared a series of photos of her and Barker in costume on her Instagram page on Friday, captioning them: "till death do us part." The 45-year-old musician, meanwhile, chose additional photos to post, writing, "Throw away the key."

Barker covered his face and neck tattoos and sported black spiky hair and a cigarette prop to nail the part of Sex Pistols' bassist Sid Vicious, while Kardashian mirrored the iconic look of Nancy Spungen with long, curly blonde hair, a fishnet top, and leather pants.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories to share videos from his performance, while Kardashian posted pictures from the night, including an image Friday morning of a pair of handcuffs in which she tagged her fiancé in. The best part is this is possibly just the start of Barker and Kardashian's Halloween costumes, as they gear up for the next NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors event set to take place on Oct. 28 with performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and more.

Their epic night comes just days after the pair announced their engagement on Instagram.

"Forever," Kardashian wrote alongside intimate images from the beach proposal on Sunday. The announcement came just hours after Kardashian was on hand to support Barker ahead of his Saturday Night Live performance.

After their happy news made headlines, a source told ET: "Kourtney and Travis are over the moon. Getting engaged was always their natural next step and they are so thrilled. The proposal was gorgeous and romantic, and everything Kourtney wanted."

"The proposal took place on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, where Kourtney and Travis have spent a lot of time together, and is considered to be a very special and sacred place to them," the source added. "Their families are beyond happy and excited for them too. Their kids are very much looking forward to being an official big happy family."

For more on Kardashian and Barker, watch the video below.

