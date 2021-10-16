Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker Backstage at 'SNL' Before His Performance With Young Thug
One week after Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut -- where she portrayed Kourtney Kardashian in a skit called "The People's Kourt" -- the eldest Kardash sister headed to 30Rock to support her beau Travis Barker.
The 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer performed alongside Young Thug on Oct.16., and Kourtney was right there for him to lean on ahead of his performance. The two got cozy backstage before Barker headed on stage.
"Live from New York," Kourtney captioned a series of behind-the-scenes photos that shows her cuddling up to Barker. The musician also shared the pics to his Instagram Stories.
While Young Thug performed on Saturday night, Barker could be seen behind his drum set. Before taking the stage together, Barker shared his excitement writing on Instagram: "SNL tonight @thuggerthugger1."
Khloe Kardashian was thrilled for her sister's boyfriend, commenting, "Congratulations!!!!!!! Let’s gooooo," on his post.
Before their big night, Kourtney and Barker were spotted out and about in NYC on Friday. The duo -- who have been linked since January -- headed out to Zero Bond with Kendall Jenner.
