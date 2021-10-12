Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Continue to Pack on the PDA in Disneyland: 'I Want Your Skull'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have an interesting way of showing their affection for one another. On Monday, the happy couple visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and weren't shy about sharing their love for one another.
In a short clip posted on Travis' Instagram page, the 45-year-old drummer holds Kourtney up as she wraps her legs around his waist and kisses him while wearing Minnie Mouse ears. The pair are standing in front of Skull Rock and a pirate ship, prompting Travis to caption the post, "I want your skull 💀."
Kourtney, 42, took things up a notch, commenting, "I need your skull 🖤."
Several fans took to the comments section, poking fun at the lovesick couple.
"Sir, this is Disneyland.." one commenter wrote.
"Imagine walking through Disney to check out the ship and you see this, lol," another added.
"All I can hear now is the SNL skit 😂," another wrote.
Over the weekend, Kourtney's younger sister, Kim Kardashian West, teased the couple while impersonating Kourtney in "The People's Kourt" sketch during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.
Mikey Day played Travis in the sketch and had Kim, as Kourtney, straddled him while she praised him for being "so epic" and he called her "so punk."
But Kourtney took the sketch in stride, posting a clip of herself watching it to her Instagram Stories. "Ahhhhh! This is everything! @kimkardashian you killed SNL," she wrote.
Kourtney later called herself a "proud sister" as she caught up on the episode, after not joining sister Khloe Kardashian or momager Kris Jenner in New York City for the taping.
For her part, Kim recently also praised the couple during a September appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I love their relationship. They've grown so much together. ...Just to think that they've been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbors for, like, a decade," Kim said of Kourtney and Travis. When host Ellen said their PDA was "a lot," Kim replied, "It's a lot, but it's so cute."
