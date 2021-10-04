Rob Kardashian Is All Smiles During Dinner Date With Sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney
Rob Kardashian joined his sisters for a rare dinner date. On Monday, Kim Kardashian posted some pics while sharing a meal with her "fave couples," sister Kourtney and her boo, Travis Barker, along with Khloe and their brother, Rob. In the photo, Rob is all smiles as he poses with his arm around big sister, Khloe, while they enjoy their outdoor dinner. The photo slideshow also features a smiling Kourtney and stoic Travis as the group sat around the table for a family feast.
"Dinner with my fave couples," Kim captioned the photos.
Travis commented on the post simply sharing a black heart emoji, while Khloe stanned her and Rob's partnership, writing, "FOEVA @robkardashianofficial."
Family friend and Kim's former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, also shared her excitement at seeing the rare photo of Rob, flooding Kim's comments with a bunch of exclamation points.
Last month, a source told ET that Rob is focussing on staying healthy for his 4-year-old daughter, Dream.
The 34-year-old former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has continued to remain out of the spotlight, and a source told ET that he's spending as much time with his daughter as he can. He shares Dream with his ex, 33-year-old Blac Chyna.
"Rob has been working on some fun projects and is really mostly focused on Dream," the source said. "He is keeping things super low-key. ... He is very hands on, involved and super silly as a dad."
"He is definitely one of those dads that wants to be part of all of the decision-making and he loves Dream with all of his heart," the source added.
As for his health, the source said he's continuing to work on it.
"He still struggles a bit with leading an active lifestyle and it can make him feel depressed sometimes," the source said. "It's always a work in progress for him, but he is doing his best to stay positive and healthy, both mentally and physically, for the sake of Dream."
In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special that aired in June, the family addressed Rob's absence. Khloe said Rob "just needed a break" from the reality TV lifestyle and that he was burned by a former relationship.
Khloe also shared that Rob was "feeling really good about himself" and "working really hard on himself," but that he just wasn't ready for a public event like their reunion special with Andy Cohen.
